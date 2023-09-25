Ukraine latest: North Korea calls its cooperation with Russia 'natural'

The war in Ukraine, which broke out in February 2022 with Russia's invasion of its neighbor, shows no sign of ending as both sides intensify attacks to gain control of contested regions.

Read our latest updates here. For all our coverage, visit our Ukraine war page.

From drones to cyberattacks, technology is shaping Ukraine conflict

Russia's war bloggers hold potential spark of further unrest

HSBC to halt corporate remittances to and from Russia

Putin psychological analysis shows anger and disgust but no fear

Ukraine will ask Japan to help with anti-drone technology

Russia, Central Asia locked in tug of war over Ukraine recruiting

Special report: Russia buying civilian drones from China for war effort

Note: Nikkei Asia decided in March 2022 to suspend its reporting from Russia until further information becomes available regarding the scope of the revised criminal code. Entries include material from wire services and other sources.

Here are the latest developments:

Monday, Sept. 25 (Tokyo time)

8:00 a.m. North Korea slams South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for criticizing its cooperation with Moscow following leader Kim Jong Un's visit there, saying it is "natural" and "normal" for neighbors to keep close relations. Speaking at the U.N. General Assembly last week, Yoon said that if Russia helped North Korea enhance its weapons programs in return for assistance for its war in Ukraine, it would be "a direct provocation." In a piece carried by KCNA news agency, the North denounced Yoon for "malignantly" slandering its friendly cooperation with Russia and said Yoon was serving as a "loudspeaker" for the United States.

Sunday, Sept. 24

7:00 p.m. The Russian-installed head of the Russian-annexed Ukrainian region of Donetsk has imposed a curfew, according to a decree published on Sunday. Denis Pushilin has banned civilians from streets and public places from 11 p.m. until 4 a.m., Mondays through Fridays, according to the decree. The decree forbids assemblies, rallies and demonstrations as well as other mass events in Russia-controlled parts of Donetsk region unless they were permitted by Operational Headquarters for Military Threat Response in Donetsk People's Republic.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference after addressing the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Sept. 23. © Reuters

1:30 a.m. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov lambasts the West as an "empire of lies," adding that the latest U.N. proposals to revive the Black Sea grain initiative would not fly because they do not deliver on promises made to Moscow.

In a letter to Lavrov last month, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres outlined four measures the U.N. could facilitate to improve Russia's grain and fertilizer exports in a bid to convince Moscow to return to the Black Sea deal, which allowed Ukraine to export grain through the corridor and helped address a global food shortage.

"We explained to the Secretary General why his proposals won't work. We don't reject them. They're simply not realistic. They cannot be implemented," Lavrov tells a news conference after a week of intense global diplomacy at the annual gathering of world leaders at U.N. headquarters in New York where Ukraine and its Western allies sought to drum up support for Kyiv.

Saturday, Sept. 23

9:00 a.m. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his South Korean and Japanese counterparts expressed "serious concern" over the discussion of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, including possible arms trade, South Korea's Foreign Ministry says. Blinken, South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jin and Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa agreed to respond firmly to any acts that threaten regional security in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions in a brief meeting on Friday, the ministry said in a statement. North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un made a weeklong visit to Russia last week and discussed military cooperation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

5:16 a.m. U.S. President Joe Biden has informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Washington will provide Kyiv with a small number of Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) long-range missiles, NBC News reports, citing three U.S. officials and a congressional official familiar with the discussions.

The unidentified officials do not say when the missiles will be delivered or when a public announcement will be made. A small number of missiles "will be sent in coming weeks and more could be provided later," The Wall Street Journal reports, citing unidentified U.S. officials.

Ukraine has for months asked for ATACMS, "which would give Kyiv the ability to strike targets from as far away as about 180 miles [290 kilometers], hitting supply lines, railways, and command and control locations behind the Russian front lines," according to NBC.

12:15 a.m. Ukrainian forces have struck the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea navy in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, Kyiv's military confirms. "Around 12:00 on September 22, the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched a successful attack on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol," the military's communications office says in a statement.

Russian authorities described the strike as a missile attack.

Russia's Defence Ministry says one serviceman was missing after the attack, revising its earlier statement that the man had been killed, Reuters reports.