Ukraine latest: Putin expects Laotian president to visit Russia in October

The war in Ukraine, which broke out in February 2022 with Russia's invasion of its neighbor, shows no sign of ending as both sides intensify attacks to gain control of contested regions.

Note: Nikkei Asia decided in March 2022 to suspend its reporting from Russia until further information becomes available regarding the scope of the revised criminal code. Entries include material from wire services and other sources.

Here are the latest developments:

Tuesday, Sept. 12 (Tokyo time)

12:44 p.m. Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith may visit Russia as early as October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Laotian Vice President Pany Yathotou on Tuesday, Russian news agencies reported. "I ask you to convey your warmest wishes and greetings to the president of Laos. We hope to see him in Russia, in my opinion, in October," Putin was quoted as saying. Putin also said the two countries have "good prospects" for firming ties, including military relations.

11:40 a.m. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un entered Russia early Tuesday morning on his own train for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to South Korea's Defense Ministry. Analysts say the two will discuss arms sales as Moscow struggles to cope with Ukraine's counteroffensive in the war. Read more.

1:00 a.m. Russia targeted a civilian cargo ship in the Black Sea last month, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tells Parliament. The Aug. 24 incident involved "multiple missiles," says Sunak, citing declassified intelligence.

Kyiv has accused Russia of threatening civilian vessels in the area since Moscow decided in July to exit a deal that had allowed Ukraine to export grain safely via the Black Sea.

Monday, Sept. 11

6:02 p.m. An emotional evaluation of one of President Vladimir Putin's speeches reveals a high degree of anger and disgust but, surprisingly, almost no fear, clinical psychologist Nirit Pisano tells Nikkei Asia in an interview. The Russian leader's lack of fear was also apparent in a speech a year after the invasion, she says.

"We need to know what we're looking to deter," says Pisano, who serves as chief psychology officer at Cognovi Labs, an Ohio-based artificial intelligence company that mixes machine learning and behavioral psychology to reveal how people are feeling in the moment and what drives their decisions. Read more.

3:01 p.m. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva says he hopes Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will resume participation in the Group of 20 next year as he prepares to take over the grouping's presidency from India.

Lula says he did not know why Xi and Putin did not attend the India summit. "We will invite them, and we hope they participate," he says.

He also says he hopes the Ukraine war will be "over" by the time the G20 gathers in Rio de Janeiro in November 2024. Read more.