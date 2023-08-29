Ukraine latest: Putin will not attend G20 summit in India

The war in Ukraine, which broke out in February 2022 with Russia's invasion of its neighbor, shows no sign of ending as both sides intensify attacks to gain control of contested regions.

Note: Nikkei Asia decided in March 2022 to suspend its reporting from Russia until further information becomes available regarding the scope of the revised criminal code. Entries include material from wire services and other sources.

Here are the latest developments:

Tuesday, Aug. 29 (Tokyo time)

12:30 a.m. Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 summit hosted by India to be held next month , according to a press release from the office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Putin told Modi in a telephone conversation today that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov would go to New Delhi to represent Moscow instead in the Sept. 9-10 meeting.

Putin also declined to attend the BRICS summit in South Africa that was held earlier this month. The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant on the Russian president, complicating his travel abroad.

Monday, Aug. 28

3:30 p.m. Russia's FSB security service has charged a former employee of the U.S. Consulate in the Russian Far East with collecting information on the war in Ukraine and other issues for Washington, state news agency TASS says. The man relayed information to U.S. embassy staffers in Moscow on how Russia's conscription campaign was impacting political discontent ahead of the 2024 presidential elections in Russia, TASS quoted the FSB as saying.

Russian servicemen and conscripts line up before their departure for garrisons at a recruitment center in Sevastopol, Crimea on July 6. © Reuters

3:00 p.m. Two people were killed in an overnight Russian missile attack on Ukraine's central Poltava region, Gov. Dmytro Lunin says. "As a result of the hostile attack, two people were killed, two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, and the whereabouts of two more people are currently unknown," Lunin said on the Telegram messaging app. Lunin said the attack was on an industrial facility. He did not provide further details.

1:00 a.m. A Russian SU-30 military plane escorted a U.S. reconnaissance Reaper drone on Sunday over the Black Sea, RIA news agency reports, citing the Russian defense ministry. TASS news agency said the drone had not breached Russia's state border.

Sunday, Aug. 27

9:33 p.m. Russia confirms that Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of the Wagner mercenary group, was among the people killed in a plane crash last week.

Russia's aviation agency previously published the names of all 10 people, including Prigozhin, on board the private jet that crashed northwest of Moscow on Wednesday. Genetic testing was conducted as part of the investigation into the crash.

"According to their results, the identities of all 10 dead were established," Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app. "They correspond to the list stated in the flight sheet."

An emergency services helicopter flies over the site of the crash of a private jet linked to Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia's Tver region on Aug. 24. © Reuters

Saturday, Aug. 26

11:45 p.m. Three Ukrainian pilots are killed after two L-39 trainer aircraft collided in midair in central Ukraine, the country's air force says. The collision took place on Friday and was under investigation, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reports. The loss of three pilots comes as Ukraine is about to undertake a huge effort to quickly train its air crews on Western-donated F-16 fighter jets, up to 61 of which have been pledged to Kyiv.

5:30 p.m. President Vladimir Putin has ordered Wagner fighters to sign an oath of allegiance to the Russian state after a deadly plane crash believed to have killed Yevgeny Prigozhin, the volatile chief of the mercenary group. Putin signed the decree bringing in the change with immediate effect on Friday after the Kremlin said that Western suggestions that Prigozhin had been killed on its orders were an "absolute lie." The Kremlin declined to definitively confirm his death, citing the need to wait for test results.

11:10 a.m. Ukraine's GUR military intelligence agency says a Ukrainian drone attack hit a Russian military base deep inside annexed Crimea. Ukrainian intelligence officials say the attack struck Russia's 126th Coastal Defence Brigade based in Perevalnoye, a town more than 200 kilometers from Ukraine-controlled territory. "We confirm that there was a hit," said a GUR spokesman, according to a Ukrainian report. Early on Friday, Russia reported one of the biggest coordinated Ukrainian air raids yet over Russian-controlled territory but said air defense systems had downed all 42 drones attacking Crimea before they could hit their targets.

This portrait of Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was at a makeshift memorial near the former PMC Wagner Center in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Aug. 24.

5:30 a.m. Flight recorders from the plane believed to have been carrying Wagner mercenary group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin have been recovered and work is underway to identify the 10 victims of the crash, Russian news agency Interfax reports, the citing Russian Investigative Committee.

"The bodies of 10 victims were discovered during the primary investigative actions at the plane crash site. DNA tests are being carried out to identify them," the committee is quoted by Interfax as saying. "The investigation will thoroughly analyze all possible theories of the accident."

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden tells reporters that American officials are trying to "nail down" what caused the plane to crash in the Tver region north of Moscow.