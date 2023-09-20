Ukraine latest: Russia-Iran ties have reached new level, Shoigu says

The war in Ukraine, which broke out in February 2022 with Russia's invasion of its neighbor, shows no sign of ending as both sides intensify attacks to gain control of contested regions.

Note: Nikkei Asia decided in March 2022 to suspend its reporting from Russia until further information becomes available regarding the scope of the revised criminal code. Entries include material from wire services and other sources.

Here are the latest developments:

Wednesday, Sept. 20 (Tokyo time)

2:30 p.m. Relations between Russia and Iran have reached a new level despite opposition from much of the Western world, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said during his visit to Tehran on Wednesday. "We are aiming at an entire range of planned activities, despite opposition from the United States and its Western allies," the Interfax news agency cited Shoigu as saying. "Sanctions pressure on Russia and Iran shows its futility, while Russian-Iranian interaction is reaching a new level."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sept. 19. © Reuters

3:50 a.m. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy implores world leaders gathered at the U.N. General Assembly to stand united against Russia's invasion and says Moscow has to be pushed back so the world could turn to solving pressing global challenges.

"Ukraine is doing everything to ensure that after the Russian aggression, no one in the world would dare to attack any nation," he says. "The occupier must return to his own land."

12:49 a.m. U.S. President Joe Biden appeals to world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly to stand with Ukraine against Russia.

"Russia alone bears responsibility for this war," he says. "Russia alone has the power to end this war immediately."

Tuesday, Sept. 19

9:30 p.m. Ukraine appeals to three neighboring European Union countries to engage in "constructive dialogue" to end a dispute over agricultural trade, and approves a "compromise scenario." Poland, Slovakia and Hungary announced restrictions on imports from Ukraine on Friday after the European Commission decided not to extend a ban on sales into Ukraine's five EU neighbours, which also include Romania and Bulgaria. A World Trade Organization spokesperson confirms that Ukraine has taken the first step in a trade dispute by filing a complaint to the global body.

9:25 p.m. Ukraine tells the United Nations' highest court in The Hague that Russia justified its war against the country by invoking "a terrible lie" that Moscow's invasion was to stop an alleged genocide. "The international community adopted the Genocide Convention to protect. Russia invokes the Genocide Convention to destroy," Ukraine's representative Anton Korynevych tells judges. He calls on the International Court of Justice to decide that it has jurisdiction to hear the case fully and eventually rule that Russia must pay reparations.

A Ukrainian serviceman operates a drone during a training session in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region in August. © Reuters

2:48 p.m. Ukraine's air defense systems destroyed 27 out of 30 drones and one Iskander ballistic missile that Russia launched on Ukraine's territory in the early hours of Tuesday, Ukraine's air force said on the messaging platform Telegram. The Iranian-made Shahed drones were destroyed in Ukraine's southern, central and western regions, while the missile was launched in the direction of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine, it said.

6:21 a.m. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has completed his visit to Russia and passed through the North's border station of the Tumangang Railway Station early on Monday, state media reported on Tuesday. The rare weeklong trip included talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on closer military and other cooperation. The visit "further deepened the comradely fellowship and friendly ties" with Putin and "opened a new chapter of the development" of relations between North Korea and Russia, KCNA news agency said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting New York for the United Nations General Assembly this week. (Handout photo from the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service) © Reuters

4:06 a.m. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will meet Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Brazil's presidential office says.

Zelenskyy is scheduled to visit Washington afterward as well. Republican U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he will meet the Ukrainian leader this week.

2:40 a.m. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has met with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow to discuss a possible visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin for October's Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

This would be the first meeting between the two leaders since Chinese President Xi Jinping's trip to Russia in March and would mark Putin's first visit to China since the Beijing Olympics in February 2022.

Wang is visiting Russia until Thursday at the invitation of Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Russia's National Security Council and a close ally of Putin's. Read more.

12:24 a.m. The commander of Ukrainian ground forces says the recent recapture of the eastern villages of Andriivka and Klishchiivka has enabled Kyiv's troops to breach Russian lines near the devastated city of Bakhmut.

"These settlements, at first glance small, were important elements in the enemy's defensive line which stretched from Bakhmut to Horlivka," Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi says on the Telegram messaging app, referring to a town about 40 kilometers from Bakhmut. "As a result of our troops' successful actions, the enemy's defensive line -- which it tried to close by throwing all available reserves into battle -- was breached."

Sunday, Sept. 17

10:16 p.m. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un heads for home by train, Russian news agencies report, after a weeklong visit to Russia that included talks with President Vladimir Putin on closer military and other cooperation.

The trip by Kim, who seldom leaves his country, signifies that "a fresh heyday of friendship and solidarity and cooperation is being opened up in the history of the development of the relations between the DPRK and Russia," North Korean state news agency KCNA says, using the initials for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol calls any such military partnership "illegal and unjust," saying the international community would "unite more tightly" to cope with deepening ties between Moscow and Pyongyang, in written responses to The Associated Press.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves as he boards his train outside Vladivostok in Russia's Primorsky region on Sept. 17. (Government of Russia's Primorsky Krai/via Reuters) © Reuters

8:00 p.m. Canada will contribute 33 million Canadian dollars ($24.5 million) to a British-led partnership that is buying air defense equipment for Ukraine to help the country fend off Russian missile and drone attacks, Defence Minister Bill Blair says. The partnership aims to buy hundreds of short- and medium-range air defense missiles and associated systems.

Canada, home to one of the world's largest Ukrainian diasporas, is a vocal supporter of Kyiv. Since Russia invaded in February 2022, Ottawa has committed over CA$8 billion in aid, including around CA$1.8 billion in military assistance.