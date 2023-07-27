Ukraine latest: Russia has deployed warship to southern Black Sea, U.K. says

A key bridge linking southern Russia to Crimea has been damaged again, with Moscow blaming Ukraine. The attack could be part of Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive to reclaim occupied territory.

Meanwhile, Russia has terminated a July 2022 deal for the safe export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.

Note: Nikkei Asia decided in March 2022 to suspend its reporting from Russia until further information becomes available regarding the scope of the revised criminal code. Entries include material from wire services and other sources.

Here are the latest developments:

Thursday, July 27 (Tokyo time)

4:06 a.m. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi held summit talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in St. Petersburg, the African country's State Information Service reports.

The meeting was held ahead of the second Russia-Africa Summit, a two-day event ending Friday.

Sisi thanked Putin for Moscow's support in establishing projects including the Dabaa nuclear power plant, Egypt Today reports.

Wednesday, July 26

8:00 p.m. Russia has deployed the warship Sergey Kotov to the southern Black Sea, the British Defence Ministry says, warning of potential Russian actions against commercial vessels. The corvette is tasked with patrolling the shipping lane between the Bosphorus and Odesa, the ministry says in an intelligence update.

"There is a realistic possibility that it will form part of a task group to intercept commercial vessels Russia believes are heading to Ukraine," the ministry says.

A day earlier, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talked by phone on the possibility of Russian forces adding merchant ships to their list of targets in the Black Sea, British Ambassador to the U.N. Barbara Woodward told reporters.

Russia has repeatedly attacked grain warehouses in the port of Odesa since suspending its participation in an agreement ensuring the flow of agricultural exports through the Black Sea. Moscow says other parties to the deal failed to hold up their end of the bargain.

2:00 p.m. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is to visit North Korea, state media in Pyongyang report, part of the first travel by foreign dignitaries to the isolated East Asian nation since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shoigu flew into Pyongyang on a plane carrying a Chinese delegation including Li Hongzhong, a member of the Communist Party Politburo, Kyodo reports, citing aviation sources.

A black hornet spy drone: The U.S. is supplying the Norwegian-built micro unmanned aerial vehicles as part of its latest military assistance package to Ukraine. © Reuters

10:30 a.m. The U.S. has announced $400 million in additional military aid for Ukraine, including air defense missiles, armored vehicles and small drones. The new aid package will include, for the first time, U.S.-supplied Black Hornet surveillance drones made by Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies. The Norwegian-built mini drone is being used in Ukraine through donations by the British and Norwegian governments. The U.S. will also supply additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems and National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), as well as Stinger anti-aircraft systems.

Tuesday, July 25

10:45 p.m. Landmines have been found at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant by international inspectors, according to International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi.

"Having such explosives on the site is inconsistent with the IAEA safety standards and nuclear security guidance and creates additional psychological pressure on plant staff," Grossi says.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power facility on June 15 before the arrival of the International Atomic Energy Agency mission. © Reuters

3:00 p.m. Operators performing maintenance at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant have switched the shutdown mode of two reactors, the Moscow-installed administration of the plant says. "In order to conduct a scheduled technical inspection of the equipment of power unit No. 5, the management of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant decided to transfer it to the 'cold shutdown' state," the administration said on its Telegram channel. It added: "And in order to provide steam for the station's own needs, the reactor plant of power unit No. 4 was transferred to the 'hot shutdown' state."

1:40 p.m. Russia and other nations taking part in this week's Russia-Africa summit will discuss Moscow's grain and fertilizers exports, says Oleg Ozerov, ambassador at large for the Russian foreign ministry, in comments to state news agency RIA.

1:10 p.m. Russia's finance ministry plans to cut the discount it uses to set taxes on the country's crude oil exports to $20 per barrel from $25, Reuters reports, citing Finance Minister Anton Siluanov's remarks published on the day.

10:10 a.m. U.S. wheat futures hit a five-month high, stretching gains following Russia's attacks on Ukrainian ports and grain infrastructure that sparked concerns about long-term global supplies and food security.

8:30 a.m. Russia launched an air attack on Kyiv early on Tuesday, the military administration of the Ukrainian capital says. "On the outskirts of Kyiv, air defence systems are being engaged [in repelling the attack]," said Serhiy Popko, head of the administration, on the Telegram messaging channel.

8:00 a.m. Belarus' Ministry of Emergency Situations is completing the arming and military training of personnel to be ready to aid defense and internal ministries in the event of an armed conflict, the ministry head says.

7:50 a.m. Brian Nelson, the U.S. Treasury's undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, will highlight Washington's efforts to facilitate Russian grain and fertilizer exports during a visit to Kenya and Somalia, and stress that Moscow's exit from the Black Sea grain deal will hurt African states, a spokesperson says.

7:45 a.m. The U.N.'s nuclear watchdog says it had found antipersonnel mines in an area of the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power facility in Ukraine and complained for the second month running that this violated safety procedures. According to Reuters, Rafael Grossi, the IAEA's director general, agency inspectors stationed at the plant had noted mines in a buffer zone between the site's internal and external perimeter barriers and had also observed mines during previous checks. "But having such explosives on the site is inconsistent with the IAEA safety standards and nuclear security guidance and creates additional psychological pressure on plant staff," Grossi said in a statement on the agency's website.

Monday, July 24

11:40 p.m. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law on creating a digital ruble and an electronic platform for transactions in the new currency format, Tass reports.

The digital ruble will be used as a means for payments and transfers, Tass reports, adding that the platform will be operated by the Bank of Russia.

3:30 p.m. The Russian Defense Ministry says Ukraine tried to attack Crimea overnight using 17 drones, but that the attack was foiled and that there were no casualties, Reuters reports. It said 11 of the drones crashed into the Black Sea after being suppressed by anti-drone equipment, three fell on Crimean territory and three were destroyed by air-defenses. Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

A grain warehouse destroyed by a Russian drone strike is seen in a sea port, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa Region, Ukraine July 24. (Press Service of the Operational Command South of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout via Reuters)

2:00 p.m. Russia's overnight drone attack on the southern Ukrainian port of Odesa destroyed a grain depot and injured four port employees, Ukraine's southern military command says on social media. Based on preliminary information, three drones were destroyed in the attacks, the command said.

1:20 p.m. Russia's defense ministry accuses Ukraine of a "terrorist" drone attack on Moscow after the city's mayor said that two buildings were hit and media reported that debris was found not far from the ministry's buildings. The defense ministry said on its Telegram messaging app that two drones "were suppressed and crashed." Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on his Telegram messaging app that two non-residential buildings were struck at around 4 a.m. (0100 GMT), adding that there was no "serious damage or casualties."

A member of Russia's security services investigates a damaged building following a reported drone attack in Moscow on July 24. © Reuters

10:45 a.m. Fragments of a drone were found in central Moscow some 2 kilometers away from the main building of the Ministry of Defence, Russia's state news agencies report, citing emergency services. Komsomolsky Avenue from the center of Moscow toward the outskirts of the city was closed, RIA news agency reported, citing Moscow's Department of Transport. A Reuters witness heard two loud explosions before the reports of the drone fragments were found. Preliminary information indicates that there were no casualties.

7:30 a.m. Russia's Investigative Committee says it has launched a criminal probe into the killing of a Russian war reporter. The committee said on its website that "armed Ukrainian formations targeted and deliberately fired at a group of Russian journalists" working near Pyatikhatka, in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region. It did not specify the type of weapons or munitions used, but said Rostislav Zhuravlev, a journalist for RIA state news agency, was killed.

5:40 a.m. A previously announced meeting of a new NATO-Ukraine Council, expected to address Black Sea security, has been scheduled for Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says in his nightly video address on Sunday.

NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu says on Saturday that the meeting, requested by Zelenskyy in a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, would discuss the situation following Russia's withdrawal from a year-old deal overseeing grain exports from Ukrainian ports.

Sunday, July 23

11:30 p.m. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says that while Ukraine has reconquered half the territory that Russia initially seized in its invasion, Kyiv faces a "a very hard fight" to win back more.

"It's already taken back about 50% of what was initially seized," Blinken says in an interview to CNN on Sunday. "These are still relatively early days of the counteroffensive. It is tough," he said, adding: "It will not play out over the next week or two. We're still looking I think at several months."

5:30 pm. Russian air attacks on Ukraine's southern port of Odesa kills one, injures nearly 20 and badly damages an Orthodox cathedral.

"Odesa: another night attack of the monsters," Oleh Kiper, governor of the Odesa region, said on the Telegram messaging app.

The Spaso-Preobrazhenskyi Cathedral, or the Transfiguration Cathedral, was severely damaged, Odesa's military administration said. Odesa's largest church building, it is located in the historic city center, which is a UNESCO world heritage site.

An interior view shows the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa damaged during a Russian missile strike. © Reuters

Saturday, July 22

5:40 p.m. Road traffic on the bridge linking Russia to the Crimean peninsula has resumed after being briefly suspended on Saturday, an official Telegram channel said. It did not state the reason for the road closure. On Monday, the road was put out of service after an attack that killed two people. The bridge had only recently returned to full operation after being damaged in a bomb blast last October.

3:10 p.m. Prominent Russian nationalist and former military commander Igor Girkin, who had publicly accused President Vladimir Putin and the army top brass of not pursuing the war in Ukraine harshly or effectively enough, was remanded in custody on Friday on charges of inciting extremism. His arrest earlier in the day by his ex-employer, the FSB state security service, suggests authorities have wearied of his criticism of the war in Ukraine, following an abortive mutiny last month led by another outspoken critic, Yevgeny Prigozhin, boss of the Wagner mercenary force, who is still free but has sharply curtailed his own verbal attacks.

Prominent Russian nationalist Igor Girkin, who had publicly accused President Vladimir Putin of not pursuing the war in Ukraine harshly enough, was remanded in custody on July 21. © Reuters

Britain's defense ministry, in a regular intelligence update on Saturday, said the arrest was "likely to infuriate fellow members of the military blogger community, who largely see Girkin as an astute military analyst and patriot."

8:00 a.m. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula to Russia, which was built by Moscow and brought into service in 2018, is a military target as it is "not just a logistical road" and brings "war, not peace." Speaking by video link to the Aspen security conference in the United States, he said, "For us, this is understandably an enemy facility built outside international laws and all applicable norms. So, understandably, this is a target for us. And a target that is bringing war, not peace, has to be neutralized." Ukraine welcomed Monday's attack on the bridge, which killed two civilians, but officials did not directly claim responsibility, while Moscow blamed Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula to Russia is a legitimate military target. © Reuters

7:30 a.m. French President Emmanuel Macron's top diplomatic adviser says China is delivering items that could be used as military equipment to Russia, according to Reuters. Asked at the Aspen Security Forum late on Thursday if the West had seen any evidence that China has armed Russia in any way in the war in Ukraine, Emmanuel Bonne, the head of Macron's diplomatic team at the Elysee Palace, told the moderator: "Yes, there are indications that they are doing things we would prefer them not to do." When pressed on whether China is delivering weapons, Bonne said: "Well, kind of military equipment ... as far as we know they are not delivering massively military capacities to Russia but [we need that to be] no delivery."

Friday, July 21

11:30 p.m. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Kyiv's ambassador to the U.K. and the International Maritime Organization, Vadym Prystaiko, under a presidential decree that does not state a reason.

Prystaiko had given Zelenskyy an apparent rebuke last week for the president's "sarcastic" response to British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace's comment that the U.K. is not an "Amazon" delivery service for weapons for Ukraine.

The dismissal comes the day after Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address that the state budget should prioritize defense and that he had asked the prime minister to consider replacing the culture minister. "Paving stones, city decorations and fountains can wait till after the victory," the president said. The culture minister in question, Oleksandr Tkachenko, says he submitted his resignation before Zelenskyy's address.

2:40 p.m. Poland's security committee decided in a meeting on Wednesday to move military units to the country's east due to the Wagner Group's presence in Belarus, state-run news agency PAP quotes its secretary as saying on Friday. On Thursday, the Belarusian defense ministry said Wagner mercenaries had started to train Belarusian special forces at a military range just a few miles from the border with NATO-member Poland. "Training or joint exercises of the Belarusian army and the Wagner Group is undoubtedly a provocation," Zbigniew Hoffmann told PAP. "The Committee analyzed possible threats, such as the dislocation of Wagner Group units. Therefore, the Minister of National Defense, chairman of the Committee, Mariusz Blaszczak, decided to move our military formations from the west to the east of Poland."

Polish troops gather as part of the 12th and 17th Mechanized Brigades are starting to move to the east of the country, in Poland on July 8. © Reuters

1:57 a.m. Russia is not preparing to attack civilian ships in the Black Sea, contrary to American claims, says Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador to the U.S., in comments posted on social media by his embassy.

1:34 a.m. The U.S. announces sanctions on a total of 120-plus individuals and entities, including 14 vessels, to "constrain Russia's military capabilities, its access to battlefield supplies, and its economic bottom line." The Russian Embassy in Washington does not immediately respond to Reuters for comment.

Thursday, July 20

11:00 p.m. Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari endorses calls by Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba that the Black Sea grain initiative be restored. Kuleba, who is visiting Islamabad, says Russia has undermined world food security. Bhutto Zardari says he plans to raise the issue with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"It is not only in our interest but in the world's interest that this grain initiative is restored," Bhutto Zardari says.

9:54 p.m. Starting Friday, Kyiv time, all vessels in Black Sea waters en route to Russian ports and Russian-occupied Ukrainian seaports "may be considered for risk assessment" as carrying military cargo, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense says.

7:00 p.m. A building at the Chinese consulate in Odesa was damaged in a Russian missile and drone attack on the southern Ukrainian port city, regional governor Oleh Kiper said on Thursday. The damage appeared to be minor. Kiper posted a photograph online showing the building with broken windows. Russia, which is an ally of China, attacked the port cities of Odesa and Mykolaiv overnight for the third successive night.

3:45 p.m. Russia is responsible for a major global food supply crisis, the European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said on Thursday, days after the Kremlin announced it would suspend an agreement for Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea. "What we already know is that this is going to create a big and huge food crisis in the world," Borrell told journalists before heading into a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Borrell also accused Russia of deliberately attacking grain storage facilities in the southern port city of Odesa, which he said would further deepen the food crisis.

A fighter from the Russian Wagner mercenary group trains Belarusian soldiers on a range near the town of Osipovichi on July 14 in this image taken from a handout video. (Belarusian Defense Ministry via Reuters)

3:40 p.m. Belarus' Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday that the country's military was continuing exercises with fighters from Russia's Wagner Group mercenary force at a military base near the city of Brest, on the border with Poland.

2:00 p.m. China's imports of crude oil from Russia hit an all-time high in June, Chinese government data released on Thursday shows, with refiners continuing to gulp oil from the Eastern Siberia-Pacific Ocean pipeline even as discounts against international benchmarks narrow. Arrivals from Russia totaled 10.5 million metric tonnes in June, or 2.56 million barrels per day. Shipments were up 44.1% from 1.77 million bpd in the same month last year, according to data from the General Administration of Customs. Russian arrivals for the first half totaled 52.61 million metric tonnes, up 21.6% from the year-earlier period.

8:00 a.m. The White House warned on Wednesday that Russia may expand its targeting of Ukrainian grain facilities to include attacks against civilian shipping in the Black Sea. Adam Hodge, White House National Security Council spokesperson, said U.S. officials have information indicating Russia laid additional sea mines in the approaches to Ukrainian ports. "We believe that this is a coordinated effort to justify any attacks against civilian ships in the Black Sea and lay blame on Ukraine for these attacks," he said.

12:27 a.m. Russia's Defense Ministry says it would consider all ships traveling to Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea as potential carriers of military cargoes from midnight on Thursday morning Moscow time, following the end of the Black Sea grain deal, reports Reuters.

In a statement posted on the Telegram messenger app, the ministry said that it was declaring southeastern and northwestern parts of the Black Sea's international waters as unsafe for navigation, and that the flag states of ships traveling to Ukrainian ports would be considered parties to the conflict on the Ukrainian side.