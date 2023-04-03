Ukraine latest: Russia plans Poseidon torpedo submarine division

The war that began with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has passed a grim one-year milestone, with mounting military and civilian deaths.

Note: Nikkei Asia decided in March 2022 to suspend its reporting from Russia until further information becomes available regarding the scope of the revised criminal code. Entries include material from wire services and other sources.

Here are the latest developments:

Monday, April 3 (Tokyo time)

1:50 p.m. Russia plans to form a division of special-purpose submarines that will carry Poseidon nuclear-capable torpedoes as part of the country's Pacific Fleet by the end of 2024 or first half of 2025, Reuters reports, citing Russia's TASS news agency. Russia said in January that it had produced its first set of Poseidon torpedoes, four years after President Vladimir Putin announced the fundamentally new type of strategic nuclear weapon, confirming it would have its own nuclear power supply. In late March, Russia said the coastal infrastructure for the submarines that would carry the torpedoes will be finished on the Kamchatka Peninsula.

Sunday, April 2

11:55 p.m. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls for the immediate release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, whom Russia has accused of spying, during a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the State Department says. "Secretary Blinken conveyed the United States' grave concern over Russia's unacceptable detention of a U.S. citizen journalist," State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said. Russia's Foreign Ministry said Lavrov told Blinken that Gershkovich's fate would be determined by a court. "It was emphasized that it is unacceptable for officials in Washington and the Western media to whip up a stir with the clear intention of giving this case a political coloring," the ministry said. Gershkovich was arrested Thursday, accused of gathering information about a Russian defense company that was a state secret.

Saturday, April 1

2:10 a.m. Belarus is ready to allow Russian strategic nuclear weapons to be deployed within its borders in addition to tactical nuclear weapons, President Alexander Lukashenko says.

Russian military vehicles, including Yars intercontinental ballistic missile systems, roll through Red Square during a rehearsal for a military parade in May 2022. © Reuters

"If we have to, Putin and I will bring strategic nuclear weapons here, too," Lukashenko tells the nation and the parliament in an address, the state-run BelTA news agency reports.

"And those foreign scum, who are now trying to blow us up from the inside and from the outside, have to understand it," he adds. "We will stop at nothing in defense of our countries, our states, and our peoples."

Belarus confirmed this week that Russian tactical nuclear weapons would be deployed on its soil for the first time since the 1990s.

Lukashenko also says he is in control of Russian troops in Belarus.

"We, I am in control of these troops, who are located in the territory of Belarus," BelTA quotes him as saying. "I've brought them here to train, equip, and teach how to work together if, God forbid, they have to do it."

12:30 a.m. Great Wall Motor, China's largest maker of sport utility vehicles, has seen revenue in Russia surge as Western and Japanese rivals have pulled back from a market hit by U.S.-led sanctions in response to the war in Ukraine.

The Chinese automaker's revenue in Russia rose 73% on the year to reached 8.57 billion yuan ($1.25 billion) in 2022. Great Wall's overall revenue grew less than 1% last year, as sales at home dropped 8%.

While China remains its mainstay, generating 80% of its total revenue, Russia is the company's largest overseas market, far exceeding others including Australia, South Africa, Thailand and Saudi Arabia. Read more.

Friday, March 31

10:00 p.m. Nobel prize-winning Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov says he does not believe that American reporter Evan Gershkovich is a spy, Reuters reports.

"I know Gershkovich," Muratov tells Reuters about the Wall Street Journal reporter. "I've met him two or three times over the last year. I know the practice exists of using journalists as spies, intelligence officers and 'illegals' [undeclared spies] -- this is not that kind of case."

3:00 p.m. Japan bans Russia-bound exports of steel, aluminum and aircraft including drones in its latest sanctions imposed due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the country's trade ministry said. The latest measure, which also prohibits Japanese entities from exporting a wide variety of industrial items such as construction machinery, ship engines, testing equipment and optical devices to Russia, will go into effect on April 7, the ministry said in a statement. The announcement comes days after Russia's Defense Ministry said the navy had fired supersonic anti-ship missiles at a practice target in the Sea of Japan.

Turkish lawmakers vote in favor of Finland's bid to join NATO on March 30 at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey. The vote by the 276 lawmakers present was unanimous. © AP

8:30 a.m. Turkey's parliament ratifies Finland's application to join NATO, lifting the last hurdle in the way of the Nordic country's long-delayed accession into the Western military alliance. All 276 lawmakers present voted in favor of Finland's bid. "This will make the whole NATO family stronger & safer," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter in welcoming Turkey's action. Alarmed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago, Finland and Sweden abandoned their decades-long policy of nonalignment and applied to join the alliance. Full unanimity is required to admit new members into the 30-member alliance, and Turkey was the last NATO member to ratify Finland's accession.

1:15 a.m. While Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin agreed to deepen ties and forge closer cooperation in energy at their recent summit, Chinese state-owned oil company executives are maintaining a low profile toward Russia.

"Of course, Russia is a country with extremely abundant oil and gas resources," CNOOC Chairman Wang Dongjin told reporters this week when asked about what the next step would be in Russia.

He said the company will "abide by the international rules and market principle" in selecting oil and gas procurement and investment.

"We are not going to designate a certain country or certain region, but the decision based on comprehensive evaluation," he said. Read how other Chinese oil executives reacted.

Thursday, March 30

5:00 p.m. Russia's FSB security service said on Thursday that a reporter with the U.S. newspaper The Wall Street Journal, Evan Gershkovich, had been detained in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on suspicion of espionage, the Interfax news agency reports. In a statement quoted by Interfax, the FSB said it had "stopped the illegal activities of U.S. citizen Gershkovich Evan, born in 1991, a correspondent of the Moscow bureau of the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, accredited at the Russian Foreign Ministry, who is suspected of spying in the interests of the American government."

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, seen here at the ASEAN summit in Phnom Penh last November, said on March 30 that Russia's invasion of Ukraine violates the U.N. Charter. © Reuters

11:50 a.m. Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Thursday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has gravely violated the United Nations charter and international law. Big powers have the responsibility of maintaining stable and workable relations with one another, and the most worrying is the state of relations between the United States and China, Lee said at the Boao forum in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan.

8:30 a.m. The U.S. military "has a long ways to go" to beef up its munitions stockpiles and ensure the country is ready for any large-scale war, the top U.S. military officer tells Congress. Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the war in Ukraine has underscored the heavy use of munitions that is required during any major conflict. He and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin faced repeated questioning from members of Congress this week about the impact the war is having on the Pentagon as it supplies Ukraine with much of the ammunition it needs to fend off the Russian forces.

5:45 a.m. Russian President Vladimir Putin may visit Turkey next month for the inauguration of the Russian-built Akkuyu nuclear power plant, Anadolu Agency reports, quoting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Putin may attend the April 27 event online or in person, Erdogan says. If he does travel to Turkey, it would mark a rare trip abroad for the Russian leader since the start of the Ukraine war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi, in September 2021. (Sputnik via Reuters)

5:41 a.m. As the official first day of the latest Summit for Democracy wrapped up Wednesday, the U.S. has announced international guidelines for curbing exports of technology that could be used by authoritarian nations to violate human rights.

The White House says the voluntary code of conduct is supported by 20 countries including Japan, South Korea, the U.K., Germany and France, and "commits subscribing states to better integrate human rights criteria in their export control regimes."

It likely will be left to individual participants to decide what products and countries to target, but human rights groups have accused China and Russia of using surveillance technology for repression. Read more about the summit.

Wednesday, March 29

11:30 p.m. Russia has stopped providing the U.S. with all forms of notifications under the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty, including warnings about ballistic missile test launches, Interfax reports, quoting Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

The announcement comes after Washington said it would withhold nuclear data from Moscow that is supposed to be exchanged twice a year. Earlier this year, Russia suspended its participation in the New START treaty.

Washington calls its decision not to provide data a "lawful countermeasure" meant to bring Russia back to participation, while Ryabkov says the U.S. has no right to make such a move without suspending participation in the treaty.

12:12 p.m. Russia began exercises with the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile system and several thousand troops, its defense ministry says, in what is likely to be seen as another attempt by Moscow to show off its nuclear strength.

2:29 a.m. The International Olympic Committee issues recommendations for the gradual return to international competitions by Russian and Belarusian athletes as neutrals, with President Thomas Bach saying their participation "works" despite the war in Ukraine. The IOC Executive Board's recommendations concern the return of those athletes to international competitions but not the 2024 Paris Olympics where a separate decision will be made.

1:54 a.m. Belarus confirms it will host Russian tactical nuclear weapons, saying the decision was a response to years of Western pressure, including sanctions and what it said was a military buildup by NATO member states near its borders. The statement from the foreign ministry was the government's first since Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said Moscow will deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus and would build a nuclear weapons storage facility there.

Tuesday, March 28

5:30 p.m. Possible drone attacks against key energy infrastructure are a serious threat to Russia's energy security, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov says. Shulginov did not specifically mention Ukraine regarding the threat, but Russia says it has foiled a number of attempted Ukrainian drone attacks in recent months. "The key threat now is acts of illegal interference through the use of unmanned aerial vehicles," Shulginov said during a roundtable discussion where he addressed the security of Russia's energy facilities. Ukraine has not publicly acknowledged launching attacks against targets inside Russia.

1:30 p.m. Russia's Defense Ministry says the navy fired supersonic anti-ship missiles at a practice target in the Sea of Japan. "In the waters of the Sea of Japan, missile ships of the Pacific Fleet fired Moskit cruise missiles at a mock enemy sea target," it said in a statement on its Telegram account. The target, about 100 kilometers away, took "a direct hit from two Moskit cruise missiles." The test-firing comes a week after two Russian strategic bomber planes, capable of carrying nuclear weapons, flew over the Sea of Japan for more than seven hours in what Moscow said was a "planned flight."

9:00 a.m. Ukrainian authorities said air defenses shot down Russian drones near Kyiv and falling debris set a nonresidential site ablaze but no casualties were found. Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, said Russia had launched drones toward Kyiv but Ukraine's air defense forces had identified and destroyed "all enemy targets" in the airspace around the capital. Drone wreckage fell in the western Kyiv district of Sviatoshyno, sparking a fire across a 200-square-meter area in a nonresidential building, he added.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stands on a Leopard training tank in Germany. The NATO-supplied main battle tanks will "make a crucial difference at the front" in Ukraine, he says. © Reuters

3:37 a.m. Eighteen Leopard 2 battle tanks that were pledged by Germany to help Kyiv defend itself against Russia's invasion have arrived in Ukraine. "I am sure that the Leopard 2 A6 battle tanks will make a crucial difference at the front," German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius says in a tweet.

Forty German Marder infantry fighting vehicles and two armored recovery vehicles also have reached Ukraine, Reuters reports, citing a security source. The German army trained Ukrainian tank crews as well as the troops assigned to operate the Marder vehicles for several weeks in northern Germany.

3:30 a.m. Diesel futures in Europe have plummeted from an all-time high in March 2022 as increased imports from Asia and the Middle East have alleviated concerns of a supply shortage from the Russian oil embargo. Read more.

12:57 a.m. The situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant "isn't getting any better" as relentless fighting in the area keeps the facility at risk of disaster, International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi warns Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ahead of Grossi's visit to the plant and the IAEA staffers there this week, The Associated Press quotes him as telling Zelenskyy in their meeting that the situation remains tense because of the heavy military presence around the plant and a recent blackout, something that has occurred repeatedly since Russian forces took over last year.

Grossi tweets that he and Zelenskyy had a "rich exchange" on protecting the plant and its staff -- and that he reiterated the IAEA's "full support" for Ukraine's nuclear facilities.

The plant's six reactors are in shutdown, and it is receiving the electricity it needs to prevent a meltdown through just one remaining power line, the AP reports.

Monday, March 27

10:24 p.m. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets troops in southeastern Ukraine in the latest stage of a tour of front-line regions since a top Ukrainian general said a counterattack against Russian forces could come soon.

"I visited the command post of the 'Zaporizhzhia' operational group of troops," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "Thank you for protecting our state, our homes, territorial integrity and life in Ukraine. I wish you good health. I wish you a great victory and it will definitely come true."

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends a meeting in Moscow in November 2022. The government has pledged to uphold the sanctions against Russia, and said the new rules would reduce "underground" trade. (Sputnik/pool photo via Reuters)

5:50 p.m. Kazakhstan says it will require exporters to file additional documents when sending goods to Russia, following reports that Russian companies have been using local intermediaries to bust Western sanctions. Russia is Kazakhstan's main trading partner and after the West barred sales of thousands of goods to Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, some Kazakh businesses started purchasing such items and reselling them to Russian firms. The Astana government, however, has pledged to uphold the sanctions, and said on Monday that the new rules, effective from April 1 and applying to exports within the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union, would reduce "underground" trade.

9:30 a.m. NATO castigated Vladimir Putin over his nuclear rhetoric a day after the Russian president said he planned to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, escalating a standoff with the West. The plan is one of Russia's clearest nuclear signals since the start of its invasion of Ukraine 13 months ago, and Ukraine called for a meeting of the U.N. Security Council in response. "Russia's nuclear rhetoric is dangerous and irresponsible," NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said on Sunday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has struck a deal with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. © Reuters

12:05 a.m. Ukraine demands an extraordinary meeting of the United Nations Security Council over Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Russia's announcement is "yet another provocative step" that "undermines basic principles of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, the architecture of nuclear disarmament and the international security system as a whole," Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

Putin had said that the stationing would not violate nonproliferation obligations and that the U.S. had been placing tactical nuclear weapons in Germany and other allied countries "for decades." The U.S. and Russia are two of the Security Council's five permanent members, all of which have veto power over its resolutions.

Sunday, March 26

10:00 a.m. The U.S. said it would "monitor the implications" of Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of stationing tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

"We have not seen any reason to adjust our own strategic nuclear posture nor any indications Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon," National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said, according to AP. "We remain committed to the collective defense of the NATO alliance."

3:00 a.m. Putin says on state TV that he has struck a deal with Belarus to station tactical nuclear weapons on the latter's territory. He says he was responding to the U.K.'s decision this past week to provide Ukraine with armor-piercing rounds containing depleted uranium. Russia falsely claimed these rounds have nuclear components.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has long raised the issue of stationing tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which borders Poland, Putin says.

Russia will maintain control over the tactical nuclear weapons. Construction of storage facilities for them would be completed by July 1, Putin adds.

12:10 a.m. Russia has pardoned more than 5,000 former criminals who were released to fight in Ukraine with a mercenary group. "At the present time, more than 5,000 people have been released on pardon after completing their contracts with Wagner," Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group and a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, says on Telegram.

The group, originally staffed by battle-hardened veterans of the Russian armed forces, took on a much more prominent role in the Ukraine war after the Russian army suffered a series of humiliating defeats last year.

A funeral for a Wagner Group mercenary killed during the Ukraine war is held in Saint Petersburg, Russia, in December. More than 5,000 former criminals who were released to fight in Ukraine with the group have been pardoned. © Reuters

Saturday, March 25

9 p.m. New Zealand's Foreign Ministry says it has expressed concern to Beijing over any lethal aid to Russia. Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta conveyed the concerns during a four-day trip to China where she met her Chinese counterpart, her office says.

On the Ukraine war, Mahuta reiterated her government's condemnation of Moscow's "illegal invasion" to Qin Gang.She also told Qin's predecessor Wang Yi, now the Chinese Communist Party's most senior foreign policy official, that peace and prosperity are the expectations of all parties, according to China's official news agency Xinhua.

7:00 a.m. China has not yet provided Russia with weapons for the war on Ukraine, U.S. President Biden tells reporters.

"They haven't yet," Biden says in response to a question at a news conference alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. "Doesn't mean they won't, but they haven't."

"I don't take China lightly. I don't take Russia lightly. But I think we vastly exaggerate," Biden says when asked about rising trade between the two countries.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is welcomed at an airport in Tehran by Seyyed Reza Fatemi Amin, Iran's minister of industry and trade, on March 12. (BelTA/Handout via Reuters)

3:30 a.m. The U.S. announces new sanctions against companies and people seen as enabling the Belarusian government to repress democracy.

U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control also identifies a luxury Boeing 737 belonging to the government of Belarus and used by President Alexander Lukashenko.

Lukashenko "has exclusive access to [the plane] and other luxury aircraft and uses them for personal trips," the OFAC says. He has also used it "with his family and other members of his entourage for international travel."

Among the targets of the latest sanctions are two automobile plants that generate revenue for the Lukashenko regime, according to the OFAC. "As a result of today's action, all property and interests in property of the designated persons described above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC."

Friday, March 24

5:00 p.m. Russia's central bank has extended a ban on retail investors buying shares in companies from what Russia deems "unfriendly" countries for another six months. Russia has labeled all countries that imposed sanctions on it over its military campaign in Ukraine -- including the 27 members of the European Union -- as "unfriendly" and leveled a range of financial countersanctions against them. The central bank said the ban on selling securities of companies from "unfriendly" countries to so-called unqualified investors would be carried forward until Oct. 1. The central bank says its measures are designed to protect Russian retail investors from the impact of sanctions.

6:30 a.m. European Union leaders endorse a plan for sending Ukraine 1 million rounds of artillery ammunition within the next 12 months to help it counter Russia's invasion forces. EU foreign and defense ministers approved the plan for a fast-track purchasing procedure earlier this week, and the leaders of the bloc's 27 member nations gave it their political blessing at a summit in Brussels on Thursday. "Taking into account the security and defense interests of all member states, the European Council welcomes the agreement ... to deliver ground-to-ground and artillery ammunition to Ukraine and, if requested, missiles," the meeting's conclusions on Ukraine read.

12:30 a.m. Finnish President Sauli Niinisto signs legislation making his country part of NATO. The move means Finland has completed national measures needed to join the Western military alliance, and is now just awaiting approval from Turkey and Hungary, the only two of NATO's 30 existing members that have not ratified its bid.

On the same day in Turkey, a parliamentary committee approves Finland's application, the state-run Anadolu Agency reports, bringing Helsinki a step closer to joining the alliance. Finland's application could be ratified by the full Turkish assembly as early as next week.

Thursday, March 23

Then-Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, left, and President Vladimir Putin attend a meeting with members of the government in Moscow in January 2020. (Sputnik/pool photo via Reuters)

5:30 p.m. Any attempt to arrest President Vladimir Putin after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for the Kremlin chief would amount to a declaration of war against Russia, Putin's ally and former President Dmitry Medvedev says. "Let's imagine -- obviously this situation which will never be realized -- but nevertheless let's imagine that it was realized: The current head of the nuclear state went to a territory, say Germany, and was arrested," Medvedev said. "What would that be? It would be a declaration of war on the Russian Federation," he said in a video posted on Telegram. "And in that case, all our assets -- all our missiles, et cetera -- would fly to the Bundestag, to the chancellor's office."

4:10 p.m. Russia says it has launched a military satellite into space from the Plesetsk cosmodrome. "On Thursday, March 23, at 09:40 a.m., a medium-class Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle carrying a spacecraft for the Russian Defense Ministry was launched from the Plesetsk launch site in Arkhangelsk Region by combat crews of the Space Forces," the ministry said.

This residential building in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, was damaged by a Russian missile. The photo was taken on March 22. © AP

6:00 a.m. A World Bank report released on Wednesday puts the cost of Ukraine's recovery and rebuilding from Russia's invasion at $411 billion over the next decade, with the cost of cleaning up the war rubble alone at $5 billion. The report details some of the toll of Russia's war in Ukraine: at least 9,655 civilians confirmed dead, including 461 children; nearly 2 million homes damaged; more than one of five public health institutions damaged; and 650 ambulances damaged or looted. In all, the World Bank calculates $135 billion in direct damage to buildings and infrastructure so far, not counting broader economic damage.

Wednesday, March 22

4:46 p.m. Three people have been killed in an overnight Russian drone strike on civilian infrastructure in the Kyiv region, Ukrainian officials say. The State Emergency Service says on the Telegram messaging app that two dormitories and an educational facility in the city of Rzhyshchiv had been partially destroyed in the attack. "Over 20 Iranian murderous drones, plus missiles, numerous shelling incidents, and that's just in one last night of Russian terror against Ukraine," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy writes on Twitter. Suggesting Russia did not want peace in Ukraine after almost 13 months of war, his post says: "Every time someone tries to hear the word 'peace' in Moscow, another order is given there for such criminal strikes."

4:30 p.m. Russia will always remain important for Europe, according to Austria's foreign minister, who adds that to think otherwise is delusional. Alexander Schallenberg also defends the country's second-biggest bank, Raiffeisen Bank International, saying it is unreasonable to single out the lender for doing business in Russia while so many other Western firms are doing the same. "To think that there won't be Russia anymore and we can decouple in all areas is delusional," Schallenberg tells Reuters, adding that while Austria will loosen ties this "can't happen overnight."

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shake hands at a joint news conference in Kyiv on March 21. © Reuters

4:35 a.m. The Group of Seven nations are unshakable in their support for Ukraine, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tells Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. Kishida, who will host G-7 leaders in Hiroshima this May, pledges $30 million in nonlethal aid for Ukraine. He is the last G-7 leader to visit Ukraine since Russia invaded it in February 2022. At a news conference after their meeting, the Ukrainian president calls Kishida a strong defender of the international order and thanks Japan for its leadership. Zelenskyy says he intends to participate virtually in the G-7 summit. Read more.

1:20 a.m. Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country will be forced to respond if the U.K. supplies depleted uranium shells to Ukraine, Interfax reports. Speaking after talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Putin claims the West is already starting to use weapons with a nuclear component. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu says Russia would have a response to the provision of depleted uranium shells to Ukraine, which was announced by the British side as part of its military support. Depleted uranium is used for tank armor and armor-piercing bullets. While most of the radioactive material is gone from the metal, depleted uranium is "both a toxic chemical and radiation health hazard when inside the body," according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For earlier updates, click here.