Ukraine latest: Russia 'ready' for talks on post-conflict settlement, says Shoigu

Note: Nikkei Asia decided in March 2022 to suspend its reporting from Russia until further information becomes available regarding the scope of the revised criminal code. Entries include material from wire services and other sources.

Here are the latest developments:

Monday, Oct. 30 (Tokyo time)

12:40 p.m. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the country is ready for talks on the post-conflict settlement of the Ukraine crisis. Speaking at the Beijing Xiangshan Forum, China's largest annual military diplomacy event, Shoigu also said that Russia is ready for talks on further "co-existence" with the West.

5:10 a.m. Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsia said on Sunday that all "unauthorised citizens" had been removed from the country's Makhachkala airport as of 10:20 p.m. Moscow time.

Sunday, Oct. 29

10:50 p.m. Russian former president Dmitry Medvedev was quoted as saying on Sunday that cooperation with Europe in energy matters was frozen or pointless as European countries had fallen on hard times and had poor growth prospects. "Europe has castrated itself in bloody fashion and without anesthesia by walking away from energy cooperation with our country," Russian news agencies quoted Medvedev, now deputy secretary of the Security Council, as saying on social media. "This cooperation is either spoiled or frozen for some time."

Saturday, Oct. 28

Russia has named a new chief of the nation's aerospace forces to replace Sergei Surovikin, who was relieved of his duties earlier this year. © Reuters

2:20 a.m. Russia has named a new chief of the nation's aerospace forces, Tass reports, citing the Ministry of Defense. Colonel-General Viktor Afzalov replaces army General Sergei Surovikin, who was relieved of his duties after mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin's failed June mutiny. Surovikin was seen as an ally of Prigozhin. Before his appointment, Afzalov served as acting commander-in-chief of the Aerospace Forces, Tass reports.