Ukraine latest: Russia says Crimean shipyard on fire, two ships damaged

The war in Ukraine, which broke out in February 2022 with Russia's invasion of its neighbor, shows no sign of ending as both sides intensify attacks to gain control of contested regions.

Read our latest updates here. For all our coverage, visit our Ukraine war page.

Russia risks further isolation by courting North Korea

HSBC to halt corporate remittances to and from Russia

Russia, Central Asia locked in tug of war over Ukraine recruiting

Putin psychological analysis shows anger and disgust but no fear

Special report: Russia buying civilian drones from China for war effort

Why is NATO edging into Asia?

Note: Nikkei Asia decided in March 2022 to suspend its reporting from Russia until further information becomes available regarding the scope of the revised criminal code. Entries include material from wire services and other sources.

Here are the latest developments:

Wednesday, Sept. 13 (Tokyo time)

2:00 p.m. The Sevastopol Shipyard on the Crimean Peninsula was on fire early on Wednesday, and two ships were damaged after Ukraine launched 10 missiles and three speedboat attacks on the port, Russia's defense ministry says. Seven missiles were downed by Russia's air defense systems, and all three boats were destroyed by a patrol ship, the ministry said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app. "As a result of being hit by enemy cruise missiles, two ships under repair were damaged," the ministry said.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visit the Vostochny Сosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region in Russia on Sept. 13. (Sputnik/Pool via Reuters)

1:51 p.m. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met Russian President Vladimir Putin at a rocket launch site in eastern Russia on Wednesday, in their first meeting since 2019, Russian state media reports. Kim said before the meeting that his visit to Russia shows the strategic importance of Moscow and Pyongyang coming closer now that the U.S., Japan and South Korea are forming stronger bonds.

10:00 a.m. Ukraine carried out a missile attack on Sevastopol in Crimea early on Wednesday, with Russia's air defense systems engaging against the assault, the Russia-installed governor of Sevastopol says. Mikhail Razvozhayev says on the Telegram messaging app that the attack caused a fire at a "noncivilian facility" in the port city. The scale and other details of the attack were not immediately known.

12:51 a.m. Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major industrialized countries condemned the staging of what they called "sham elections" by Russia in occupied Ukrainian territories in a statement published by the British government.

"These sham 'elections' are a further violation of the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and of the U.N. Charter," the statement said.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

11:07 p.m. Denmark will donate a package worth 5.8 billion Danish crowns ($833 million) to Ukraine, including tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, tank ammunition and anti-aircraft guns, reports Reuters, citing a statement from the Ministry of Defense.

Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith is expected to visit Russia. (Pool photo/Reuters)

12:44 p.m. Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith may visit Russia as early as October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Laotian Vice President Pany Yathotou on Tuesday, Russian news agencies reported. "I ask you to convey your warmest wishes and greetings to the president of Laos. We hope to see him in Russia, in my opinion, in October," Putin was quoted as saying. Putin also said the two countries have "good prospects" for firming ties, including military relations.

11:40 a.m. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un entered Russia early Tuesday morning on his own train for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to South Korea's Defense Ministry. Analysts say the two will discuss arms sales as Moscow struggles to cope with Ukraine's counteroffensive in the war. Read more.

1:00 a.m. Russia targeted a civilian cargo ship in the Black Sea last month, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tells Parliament. The Aug. 24 incident involved "multiple missiles," says Sunak, citing declassified intelligence.

Kyiv has accused Russia of threatening civilian vessels in the area since Moscow decided in July to exit a deal that had allowed Ukraine to export grain safely via the Black Sea.

Monday, Sept. 11

6:55 p.m. Ukrainian forces have regained control from Russia of several gas and oil offshore drilling platforms close to Crimea, says Ukraine's military intelligence (GUR), according to Reuters.

6:02 p.m. An emotional evaluation of one of President Vladimir Putin's speeches reveals a high degree of anger and disgust but, surprisingly, almost no fear, clinical psychologist Nirit Pisano tells Nikkei Asia in an interview. The Russian leader's lack of fear was also apparent in a speech a year after the invasion, she says.

"We need to know what we're looking to deter," says Pisano, who serves as chief psychology officer at Cognovi Labs, an Ohio-based artificial intelligence company that mixes machine learning and behavioral psychology to reveal how people are feeling in the moment and what drives their decisions. Read more.

3:01 p.m. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva says he hopes Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will resume participation in the Group of 20 next year as he prepares to take over the grouping's presidency from India.

Lula says he did not know why Xi and Putin did not attend the India summit. "We will invite them, and we hope they participate," he says.

He also says he hopes the Ukraine war will be "over" by the time the G20 gathers in Rio de Janeiro in November 2024. Read more.