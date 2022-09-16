Ukraine latest: Russia says U.S. would cross 'red line' with longer-range missiles for Kyiv

The Russian invasion of Ukraine that began on Feb. 24 continues, with casualties rising on both sides.

Ukrainian forces are mounting a strong counteroffensive against Russian troops, reclaiming territory lost when Moscow launched its invasion back in February.

Ukraine has managed to withstand the Russian onslaught with the help of Western military aid, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regularly calls on the world to do more. Governments around the globe have imposed heavy sanctions against Moscow but have stopped short of direct intervention for fear of sparking a wider conflict.

Meanwhile, rising geopolitical risk and volatile energy and financial markets are rocking Asia.

Here are the latest developments:

Friday, Sept. 16 (Tokyo time)

3:42 a.m. The International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors passes a resolution demanding that Russia end its occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, reports Reuters.

The resolution is the second on Russia's invasion of Ukraine passed by the U.N. nuclear watchdog's board. The first in March preceded Russian forces taking control of Zaporizhzhia, Europe's biggest nuclear power plant.

1:10 a.m. If the U.S. supplies longer-range missiles to Ukraine, "it will cross a red line and become a direct party to the conflict," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova tells a news briefing.

"Under such a scenario, we will be forced to respond appropriately," TASS quotes Zakharova as saying.

"Possible supplies of missiles to the Kiev regime are identical to a situation in which European countries might host US-made ground-launched missiles, previously banned under the treaty on intermediate and shorter-range missiles, capable of hitting targets on Russian territory," she adds.

Ruble bank notes: Targets of new U.S. sanctions include the head of the operator of Russian payment card network. (Moscow News Agency handout via Reuters)

1:00 a.m. Russia could supply gas to Pakistan by pipeline, President Vladimir Putin tells Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying part of the necessary infrastructure was already in place.

TASS reports the Russian leader's comments, which took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan.

12:30 a.m. The Biden administration seeks to further cut off Russia's financial system from the rest of the world with a new round of sanctions.

Among the 22 people designated as targets by the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control are Vladimir Valerievich Komlev, CEO of NSPK, which operates Russia's Mir payment card network.

"Russia created its own state-run card payment system in 2014 out of fear of U.S. and European sanctions," the Treasury Department says in a news release. "In his role, Komlev has promoted the Mir network in other countries, which ultimately could assist Russia in circumventing international sanctions."

Also targeted are executives in charge of Russia's central securities depository and the Moscow stock exchange's clearing service provider.

Beyond financial industry figures, Ramzan Kadyrov, the warlord head of Russia's Republic of Chechnya, was redesignated for sanctions for his involvement in the Russian government. The OFAC also acted against several of Kadyrov's wives and children.

Britain's Defense Ministry says Ukrainian forces are solidifying their control of newly liberated areas of Kharkiv Oblast in northeastern Ukraine. © Reuters

Thursday, Sept. 15

11:15 p.m. Russian President Vladimir Putin tells Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that he appreciates Beijing's "balanced position" on Ukraine in their first meeting since Moscow's invasion.

For his part, the Russian president says Moscow backs Beijing's "One China" principle, opposes "provocations" by the U.S. in the Taiwan Strait, and said he values China's "balanced position" on Ukraine, according to a Kremlin readout.

Putin also says he understood that China has "questions and concerns" about the conflict, and that he would explain Moscow's position.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan. The Chinese leader is on his first known foreign trip since the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world in early 2020. Read more

5:30 p.m. Top Russian oil producer Rosneft posts a 13% rise in half-year net profit on Thursday to 432 billion rubles ($7.22 billion) which it says was helped by tight cost controls. Russian oil firms have faced Western sanctions over Ukraine which have impeded their global trade and complicated financing. "Rosneft was under an unprecedented pressure of adverse external factors and unlawful sanctions," Chief Executive Igor Sechin says in a statement.

4:10 p.m. Saudi Arabia has emerged as the second-biggest oil supplier to India after a three-month gap, overtaking Russia by a thin margin, while Iraq retained the top spot in August, data from industry and trade sources show. India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, shipped in 863,950 barrels per day of crude from Saudi Arabia, up 4.8% from the previous month, while purchases from Russia fell 2.4% to 855,950 bpd, the data showed.

2:30 p.m. Britain's Defense Ministry says Ukrainian forces continue to consolidate their control of newly liberated areas of Kharkiv Oblast. Russian forces have largely withdrawn from the area west of the Oskil River, the ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter. High-value equipment abandoned by retreating Russian forces include capabilities essential to enable Russia's artillery-centric style of warfare, the tweet added.

2:08 p.m. Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday for the first time since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, as regional leaders gather in Uzbekistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. Xi arrived in the ancient Silk Road city of Samarkand on Wednesday night, after a visit to Kazakhstan. The Chinese leader is on his first known foreign trip since the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world in early 2020. All eyes are on his likely meeting with Putin. A Russian press handout said it would happen in the early afternoon local time, according to Reuters.

10:00 a.m. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's car collided with another vehicle early Thursday after a battlefield visit, but he was not seriously injured, his spokesman says. Zelenskyy was returning to Kyiv from the Kharkiv region, where he visited troops in the recaptured city of Izium. A passenger vehicle collided with the president's motorcade in the Ukrainian capital, spokesman Sergii Nikiforov said in a Facebook post. The driver of the other vehicle received first aid from Zelenskyy's medical team and was taken away by ambulance.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy poses for a photo with soldiers after attending a national flag-raising ceremony in Izium, Ukraine on Sept. 14. © AP

3:45 a.m. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that it was essential to eliminate all obstacles to shipping Russian fertilizer and food through the Black Sea.

Talks are underway on restarting Russian exports of ammonia, a vital input for the fertilizer industry, according to Guterres.

A Kremlin news release says Putin and Guterres also discussed the International Atomic Energy Agency mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Putin "gave a positive assessment of the constructive cooperation with the Agency and spoke about the measures taken by Russia to ensure the reliable security and physical protection," the Kremlin says.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

11:30 p.m. India soon will start trading with Russia in rupees, Reuters quotes the president of the Federation of Indian Export Organizations as saying. Top lender State Bank of India has reportedly agreed to facilitate the new mechanism.

For Russia, which has sought to decrease its reliance on dollars, buying and selling goods in rupees is seen as a way of cushioning the blow of Western financial sanctions.

India's exports to Russia have fallen owing to the impact of the sanctions, while its imports of Russian oil have risen.

The Reserve Bank of India in July introduced a mechanism to settle international trade in rupees "in order to promote growth of global trade with emphasis on exports from India and to support the increasing interest of global trading community" in the Indian currency.

9:40 p.m. Chinese President Xi Jinping has been quoted as making a strong statement in support of Kazakhstan -- one that seems likely to resonate in the context of neighboring Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"No matter how the international situation changes, we will continue to resolutely support Kazakhstan in protecting its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, firmly support your ongoing reforms to ensure stability and development, and categorically oppose the interference of any forces in the internal affairs of your country," Xi said during a visit to the Central Asian nation, according to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's website. Read more

3:00 a.m. Russian President Vladimir Putin accuses Ukraine of "blatant violations of international humanitarian law" in his call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Referring to Russia's "special military operation" -- Moscow denies that it has invaded Ukraine -- Putin says Ukrainian forces deliberately killed civilians and destroyed infrastructure with shelling in the Donbas region, according to a Kremlin readout of the phone call.

The talks also cover energy, a pressing concern for Germany, Europe's largest economy. European officials have accused Russia of energy blackmail over repeated halts to natural gas supplies.

Putin "stressed that Russia has been and remains a reliable supplier of energy resources, fulfilling all its contractual obligations, and interruptions, for example, in the operation of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, are caused by anti-Russian sanctions that prevent its maintenance," according to the Kremlin news release.

1:30 a.m. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urges Russian leader Vladimir Putin to embrace a cease-fire in Ukraine as part of a diplomatic solution as soon as possible, warning the president in a phone call not to grab more land.

Scholz "emphasized that any further Russian annexation steps would not go unanswered and would under no circumstances be recognized," according to a readout attributed to his spokesperson. The phone call lasted 90 minutes, the German side says. A statement from the Kremlin was not immediately available.

Regarding the embattled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Scholz called for avoiding any escalation and for the measures recommended in an International Atomic Energy Agency report to be implemented immediately.

1:05 a.m. Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping will discuss Ukraine and Taiwan at a meeting in Uzbekistan on Thursday, a Kremlin aide is reported as saying.

12:40 a.m. More Russian companies are issuing bonds in the Chinese currency as yuan-denominated trade with China grows in the shadow of Western sanctions imposed on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

The list includes state-owned oil group Rosneft and Polyus, the country's top gold miner. With Russian President Vladimir Putin expected to meet Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at a regional summit this week, closer financial cooperation may be on the agenda for their talks, including the possibility of Moscow issuing yuan-denominated government bonds. Read more

For earlier updates, click here.