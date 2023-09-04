Ukraine latest: Russia strikes grain export port ahead of Putin-Erdogan talks

The war in Ukraine, which broke out in February 2022 with Russia's invasion of its neighbor, shows no sign of ending as both sides intensify attacks to gain control of contested regions.

Note: Nikkei Asia decided in March 2022 to suspend its reporting from Russia until further information becomes available regarding the scope of the revised criminal code. Entries include material from wire services and other sources.

Here are the latest developments:

Monday, Sept. 4 (Tokyo time)

2:30 p.m. A Russian drone attack on a major Ukraine grain exporting port damaged warehouses and set buildings on fire, Ukraine says, hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Tayyip Erdogan, were due to hold talks. A 3 1/2-hour drone assault on the Danube River port of Izmail, in Ukraine's Odesa region, hit warehouses and production buildings, and drone debris set several civilian infrastructure buildings on fire, the governor of the Odesa region said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy © Reuters

5:20 a.m. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he has struck a "very important agreement on training our pilots in France" in conversation with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

"Our coalition of modern fighters is getting more powerful," Zelenskyy says in his nightly video address. He does not elaborate on what the training will entail.

Sunday, Sept. 3

4:00 p.m. Some 280,000 people have signed up so far this year for professional service with Russia's military, the deputy chair of the Russian Security Council, former President Dmitry Medvedev, says. Visiting Russia's Far East, Medvedev said he was meeting local officials to work on efforts to beef up the armed forces. "According to the Ministry of Defense, since Jan. 1, about 280,000 people have been accepted into the ranks of the Armed Forces on a contract basis," including reservists, state news agency TASS quoted Medvedev as saying.

Saturday, Sept. 2

3:00 p.m. Russian authorities have declared newspaper editor Dmitry Muratov, a winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, to be a foreign agent, continuing the country's moves to suppress critics and independent reporting. Russian law allows for individuals and organizations receiving funding from abroad to be declared foreign agents, a pejorative term that potentially undermines their credibility with the Russian public. The status also requires designees to mark any publications with a disclaimer stating they are foreign agents.

8:00 a.m. The head of Russia's Roscosmos space agency says the country has deployed an advanced intercontinental ballistic missile that President Vladimir Putin once said will make Russia's enemies "think twice." Agency head Yuri Borisov said Sarmat missiles have been placed on combat duty, according to Russian news agencies. The Sarmat is one of several advanced weapons whose development Putin announced in 2018. The silo-based missile, capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads, is intended to replace the R-36 ICBMs that are known by the NATO reporting name of Satan.

1:30 a.m. Vladimir Putin says he expects to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping soon, following earlier reports that he planned to visit China in October. Russia has turned increasingly to China as its most powerful ally since alienating the West last year with its decision to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.