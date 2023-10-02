Ukraine latest: Russian shelling of Kherson kills one, injures children

The war in Ukraine, which broke out in February 2022 with Russia's invasion of its neighbor, shows no sign of ending as both sides intensify attacks to gain control of contested regions.

Note: Nikkei Asia decided in March 2022 to suspend its reporting from Russia until further information becomes available regarding the scope of the revised criminal code. Entries include material from wire services and other sources.

Here are the latest developments:

Monday, Oct. 2 (Tokyo time)

3:00 p.m. Russian shelling of Ukraine's southern region of Kherson overnight killed at least one person and injured six, including two children, the regional governor says. On the Telegram messaging app, Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said Russian forces launched 71 attacks in the past 24 hours "aimed at the residential districts," as well as shops and medical infrastructure. Twenty of the air and land attacks targeted the city of Kherson, the region's administrative district, the governor added, while authorities promptly doused a fire sparked by shelling early on Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine during the Defenders of Ukraine Day commemoration in Kyiv on Oct. 1. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Service via Reuters)

5:03 a.m. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says in a speech released Sunday that nothing will weaken his country's fight against Russia, a day after the U.S. Congress passes a stopgap funding bill that omits aid to Kyiv.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov says he received reassurances about further military assistance in a telephone call with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

"Secretary Austin assured me," Umerov writes in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, using flags in place of country names, that U.S. support to Ukraine "will continue" and that Ukrainian "warriors will continue to have a strong back-up on the battlefield."

U.S. President Joe Biden had said on Sunday that Republicans pledged to provide aid for Ukraine through a separate vote and that American support could not be interrupted "under any circumstances."

Sunday, Oct. 1

10:37 p.m. Slovakia's pro-Russian and anti-liberal election winner Robert Fico is poised to begin coalition talks toward a government likely to join Hungary in opposing the European Union's military aid for Ukraine. The 59-year-old former prime minister's SMER-SSD party scored nearly 23% of Saturday's vote.

Fico's campaign call of "Not a single round" for Ukraine resonated in the nation of 5.5 million. Fico had said Slovakia -- a NATO member -- has bigger problems than the Ukraine issue, including energy prices and living costs, but that his party would do everything possible to start peace talks.

Analysts consider Fico to be inspired by Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has frequently clashed with the EU. The liberal Progressive Slovakia party finished second in Saturday's election with almost 18% of the vote and wants to stay the course on backing Ukraine.

1:30 p.m. The threat of a U.S. federal government shutdown suddenly lifted late Saturday local time as President Joe Biden signed a temporary funding bill to keep agencies open with little time to spare after Congress rushed to approve the bipartisan deal. The package drops aid to Ukraine, a White House priority opposed by a growing number of Republican lawmakers, but increases federal disaster assistance by $16 billion, meeting Biden's full request. The bill funds government until Nov. 17.

After chaotic days of turmoil in the House, Speaker Kevin McCarthy abruptly abandoned demands for steep spending cuts from his right flank and instead relied on Democrats to pass the bill, at risk to his own job. The Senate followed with final passage closing a whirlwind day at the Capitol.

Saturday, Sept. 30

4:46 a.m. The U.S. still thinks a price cap on Russian oil exports is an important tool, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby says.

"Nobody should be buying Russian oil in violation of the price cap," Kirby says.

President Vladimir Putin meets with Russian service personnel at the Kremlin in Moscow. © Reuters

4:24 a.m. Russian President Vladimir Putin signs a decree calling up 130,000 citizens for military service for the country's routine fall conscription campaign as fighting continues in Ukraine.

All men in Russia are required to serve in the military for a year between the ages of 18 and 27, or go through equivalent training while in higher education. Another 147,000 citizens were called up in the spring.

4:10 a.m. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he is confident Poland and Slovakia will continue to support Ukraine, even as rhetoric on Kyiv hardens in the countries ahead of their upcoming elections.

Poland last week said it no longer will agree to new arms deliveries to Ukraine, while Slovakian opposition leader Robert Fico pledged to end military support to Kyiv.