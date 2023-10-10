Ukraine latest: U.N. holds talks in Russia on grain, fertilizer exports

The war in Ukraine, which broke out in February 2022 with Russia's invasion of its neighbor, shows no sign of ending as both sides intensify attacks to gain control of contested regions.

Note: Nikkei Asia decided in March 2022 to suspend its reporting from Russia until further information becomes available regarding the scope of the revised criminal code. Entries include material from wire services and other sources.

Here are the latest developments:

Tuesday, Oct. 10 (Tokyo time)

7:00 a.m. Top United Nations trade official Rebeca Grynspan met with Russian officials in Moscow on Monday for talks aimed at enabling "unimpeded access" to global markets for grain and fertilizer from Russia and Ukraine, a U.N. spokesperson said. U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths attended the meetings virtually, U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "continues in his determination to facilitate the unimpeded access to global markets for food products and fertilizers from both Ukraine and the Russian Federation," Dujarric added.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following Hamas' attack on Israel. © Reuters

2:10 a.m. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says on Monday that it was in Russia's interests to stoke war in the Middle East to weaken global unity.

"Based on available information -- very clear information -- it is in Russia's interests to inflame war in the Middle East to create a new source of pain and suffering that would weaken global unity, create divisions and help Russia in undermining freedom in Europe," Zelenskyy says in his nightly video address.

Zelenskyy says Russians propagandists were "gloating" at developments and that Iran, which he described as Moscow's ally, was openly supporting those attacking Israel.

In a call on Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Zelenskyy says Ukraine was in "solidarity with Israel, which is enduring a brazen, large-scale attack."

Sunday, Oct. 8

5:35 a.m. Russia's Defence Ministry says the country's air defense systems "detected and destroyed" two Ukrainian S-200 anti-aircraft missiles, thwarting attacks it says Kyiv attempted four hours apart on the Crimean Peninsula.

4:00 a.m. Ramzan Kadyrov, head of Russia's Chechnya region and close ally of President Vladimir Putin, says a presidential election due next March should either be postponed due to the war in Ukraine or limited to one candidate, Putin.

The Kremlin leader has said he will not announce if he will run before parliament calls the election, which by law it is due to do in December.

"I propose now, while the 'special military operation' is under way, to unanimously decide that we will have one candidate in the elections -- Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin," Kadyrov was quoted as saying by the state-run RIA news agency at a rally in the Chechen capital Grozny to mark Putin's Oct. 7 birthday that was attended by thousands.

3:15 a.m. Russian President Vladimir Putin announces the start of gas supplies to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan in a meeting with his counterparts from the two countries in Moscow.

"This is the largest trilateral energy project" among the three ex-Soviet countries, Putin said, after formally launching the shipment.

Under a two-year deal signed with Russia's Gazprom, Uzbekistan will import 9 million cubic meters of Russian natural gas per day.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, left, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Oct. 7 (Pool photo/Reuters)

12:15 a.m. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemns what he called a "terrorist attack" on Israel after a surprise assault by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and backed the country's right to self-defense. "Anyone who resorts to terror commits a crime against the world. Whoever finances terror is committing a crime against the world," he wrote on the social media platform X.

"The world must stand united and in solidarity so that terror does not attempt to break or subjugate life anywhere and at any moment."

Saturday, Oct. 7

9:30 p.m. Rail traffic along the North Korea-Russia border rose sharply this week to the highest in years, suggesting arms supply by Pyongyang to Moscow after their leaders discussed deeper military cooperation, a U.S. think tank says.

Satellite imagery showed an "unprecedented" 73 or so freight cars at Tumangang Rail Station in the North Korean border city of Rason, the Beyond Parallel Project of the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies said in a report.

The traffic was far greater than that observed in the past five years, including pre-pandemic levels, it says.

6:00 a.m. Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's envoy to the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization, says Moscow will revoke its ratification of the pact, a move that Washington denounced as endangering "the global norm" against nuclear test blasts. Ulyanov said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that "#Russia plans to revoke ratification (which took place in 2000) of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty. The aim is to be on equal footing with the #US who signed the Treaty, but didn't ratify it. Revocation doesn't mean the intention to resume nuclear tests."

1:30 a.m. The U.S. Commerce Department has added 42 Chinese companies to a government export control list over support for Moscow's military and defense industrial base, including supplying the Russian sector U.S.-origin integrated circuits. Another seven entities from Finland, Germany, India, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom were also added to the trade export control list. The circuits include microelectronics that Russia uses for precision guidance systems in missiles and drones launched against civilian targets in Ukraine, the Commerce Department said in a statement.

"Today's additions to the Entity List provide a clear message: if you supply the Russian defense sector with U.S.-origin technology, we will find out, and we will take action," Assistant Secretary for Export Enforcement Matthew Axelrod said in the statement.