Ukraine latest: Ukraine destroys 27 drones, one ballistic missile Russia launched

The war in Ukraine, which broke out in February 2022 with Russia's invasion of its neighbor, shows no sign of ending as both sides intensify attacks to gain control of contested regions.

Note: Nikkei Asia decided in March 2022 to suspend its reporting from Russia until further information becomes available regarding the scope of the revised criminal code. Entries include material from wire services and other sources.

Here are the latest developments:

Tuesday, Sept. 19 (Tokyo time)

2:48 p.m. Ukraine's air defense systems destroyed 27 out of 30 drones and one Iskander ballistic missile that Russia launched on Ukraine's territory in the early hours of Tuesday, Ukraine's air force said on the messaging platform Telegram. The Iranian-made Shahed drones were destroyed in Ukraine's southern, central and western regions, while the missile was launched in the direction of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine, it said.

6:21 a.m. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has completed his visit to Russia and passed through the North's border station of the Tumangang Railway Station early on Monday, state media reported on Tuesday. The rare weeklong trip included talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on closer military and other cooperation. The visit "further deepened the comradely fellowship and friendly ties" with Putin and "opened a new chapter of the development" of relations between North Korea and Russia, KCNA news agency said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting New York for the United Nations General Assembly this week. (Handout photo from the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service) © Reuters

4:06 a.m. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will meet Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Brazil's presidential office says.

Zelenskyy is scheduled to visit Washington afterward as well. Republican U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he will meet the Ukrainian leader this week.

2:40 a.m. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has met with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow to discuss a possible visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin for October's Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

This would be the first meeting between the two leaders since Chinese President Xi Jinping's trip to Russia in March and would mark Putin's first visit to China since the Beijing Olympics in February 2022.

Wang is visiting Russia until Thursday at the invitation of Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Russia's National Security Council and a close ally of Putin's. Read more.

12:24 a.m. The commander of Ukrainian ground forces says the recent recapture of the eastern villages of Andriivka and Klishchiivka has enabled Kyiv's troops to breach Russian lines near the devastated city of Bakhmut.

"These settlements, at first glance small, were important elements in the enemy's defensive line which stretched from Bakhmut to Horlivka," Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi says on the Telegram messaging app, referring to a town about 40 kilometers from Bakhmut. "As a result of our troops' successful actions, the enemy's defensive line -- which it tried to close by throwing all available reserves into battle -- was breached."

Sunday, Sept. 17

10:16 p.m. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un heads for home by train, Russian news agencies report, after a weeklong visit to Russia that included talks with President Vladimir Putin on closer military and other cooperation.

The trip by Kim, who seldom leaves his country, signifies that "a fresh heyday of friendship and solidarity and cooperation is being opened up in the history of the development of the relations between the DPRK and Russia," North Korean state news agency KCNA says, using the initials for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol calls any such military partnership "illegal and unjust," saying the international community would "unite more tightly" to cope with deepening ties between Moscow and Pyongyang, in written responses to The Associated Press.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves as he boards his train outside Vladivostok in Russia's Primorsky region on Sept. 17. (Government of Russia's Primorsky Krai/via Reuters) © Reuters

8:00 p.m. Canada will contribute 33 million Canadian dollars ($24.5 million) to a British-led partnership that is buying air defense equipment for Ukraine to help the country fend off Russian missile and drone attacks, Defence Minister Bill Blair says. The partnership aims to buy hundreds of short- and medium-range air defense missiles and associated systems.

Canada, home to one of the world's largest Ukrainian diasporas, is a vocal supporter of Kyiv. Since Russia invaded in February 2022, Ottawa has committed over CA$8 billion in aid, including around CA$1.8 billion in military assistance.