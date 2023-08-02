Ukraine latest: Ukraine forecasts 5% GDP growth in 2024

The war in Ukraine, which broke out in February 2022 with Moscow's invasion of its neighbor, shows no sign of ending as both sides intensify attacks to gain control of contested regions.

Read our latest updates here. For all our coverage, visit our Ukraine war page.

Maldives: Small island nation with big role shipping chips to Russia

Russian ex-oil tycoon expects new rebellion to follow Wagner

Russia's grain deal exit to gradually hit Asia food supplies

Special report: Russia buying civilian drones from China for war effort

Why is NATO edging into Asia?

Note: Nikkei Asia decided in March 2022 to suspend its reporting from Russia until further information becomes available regarding the scope of the revised criminal code. Entries include material from wire services and other sources.

Here are the latest developments:

Wednesday, Aug. 2 (Tokyo time)

1:13 a.m. Ukraine expects economic growth of 5% in 2024, driven by investment in reconstruction and stronger consumer demand, a senior Economy Ministry official says at a roundtable in comments reported by Reuters.

The ministry expects gross domestic product to grow around 2.8% this year, says Natalia Horshkova, head of the ministry's department for strategic planning and macroeconomic forecasting. The ministry expects the war to end in 2024, she says.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

9:07 p.m. Russia's Defense Ministry says it had thwarted attacks by Ukrainian sea drones on its navy and civilian ships in the Black Sea, Reuters reports. Kyiv denies having attacked civilian ships, without directly addressing the claim that it attacked Russia's navy.

7:29 p.m. A high-rise building in Moscow's business district that houses three Russian government ministries was struck by a drone for the second time in three days in what Russia called an attempted Ukrainian "terrorist attack," Reuters reports.

12:08 a.m. A Russian missile strike on the southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih killed at least six people, including a 10-year-old girl and her mother, and wounded dozens of others, Reuters reports, citing Ukrainian officials.

Monday, July 31

The Gruz port in Dubrovnik, Croatia. Croatian ports on the Danube and the Adriatic Sea may be used to export Ukrainian grain under an agreement announced on July 31. © Reuters

11:18 p.m. Ukraine and Croatia have agreed on the possibility of using Croatian ports on the Danube and the Adriatic Sea for the export of Ukrainian grain, Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba says after talks with his Croatian counterpart, reports Reuters.

10:23 p.m. The Ukrainian foreign ministry said that Russian airstrikes destroyed an estimated 180,000 tonnes of grain crops in the space of nine days this month, reports Reuters.

3:50 p.m. Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin says in a voice message published on Monday that his Wagner group was not currently recruiting fighters, but was likely to do so in the future. What upcoming role Wagner and Prigozhin will play has been unclear since the chief led a short mutiny against the Russian defense establishment in late June. Prigozhin attended a meeting with Putin five days after the mutiny and was photographed last week in St. Petersburg, where President Vladimir Putin was hosting African leaders.

Investigators examine a damaged skyscraper after a reported drone attack in Moscow on July 30. © AP

7:00 a.m. Ukraine brought the war far from the front lines into the heart of Russia again on Sunday in drone attacks that Russian authorities say damaged two office buildings a few kilometers from the Kremlin and a pig breeding complex on the countries' border. The attacks, which Ukraine did not acknowledge in keeping with its security policy, reflected a pattern of more frequent and deeper cross-border strikes the Kyiv government has launched since starting a counteroffensive against Russian forces in June. Sunday's was the fourth such strike on the capital region this month and the third this week, showing Moscow's vulnerability as Russia's war in Ukraine drags into its 18th month.

4:30 a.m. African leaders have left two days of meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin with little to show for their requests to resume a deal that kept grain flowing from Ukraine and to find a path to end the war there. Putin in a press conference late Saturday following the Russia-Africa summit said Russia's termination of the grain deal earlier this month caused a rise in grain prices that benefits Russian companies. He added that Moscow would share some of those revenues with the "poorest nations." That commitment, with no details, follows Putin's promise to start shipping 25,000 to 50,000 tons of grain for free to each of six African nations in the next three to four months -- an amount dwarfed by the 725,000 tons shipped by the U.N. World Food Program to several hungry countries, African and otherwise, under the grain deal.

12:39 a.m. Ukraine begins negotiations with the U.S. this week on a bilateral agreement for security guarantees that will be valid until Ukraine joins NATO, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office announces.

The talks will follow up on Group of Seven members' recent pledge to "each work with Ukraine on specific, bilateral, long-term security commitments and arrangements."

Sunday, July 30

5:30 p.m. The Russian Navy will receive 30 new warships this year, President Vladimir Putin says in St. Petersburg in a speech for a naval parade on the Neva River to mark his country's annual Navy Day.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, at microphone, sails a patrol boat to congratulate warship and submarine crews during the annual Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg on July 30. (Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Kremlin via Reuters)

1:00 p.m. Ukraine tried to attack "Moscow facilities" via drone in the morning local time, Russia's Defense Ministry says.

"One Ukrainian drone was destroyed by air defense means over the territory of the Moscow Region's Odintsovo district," the Russian government's Tass news agency quotes the ministry as saying. "Two other drones were suppressed by electronic warfare and, having lost control, crashed on the territory of the Moscow City complex of non-residential buildings."

There is no immediate claim of responsibility from Ukraine, whose military intelligence service declines to comment on the Moscow City strikes, the Financial Times reports.

Tass quotes an emergency services source as saying a security guard was injured in a Moscow City building. Independent Russia-focused media outlet Meduza posts photos of blown-out skyscraper windows.

"Passers-by found documents on the street, which were presumably blown out of the buildings where the offices of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Economic Development, and the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media are located," Meduza says.

12:15 a.m. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki says a group of a hundred Russian Wagner mercenaries has moved closer to the Belarusian city of Grodno near the Polish border, raising fears that the troops will try to cross the border.

"The situation is getting increasingly dangerous ... Most likely they [the Wagner personnel] will be disguised as the Belarusian border guard and help illegal migrants get to the Polish territory [and] destabilize Poland," Morawiecki says. "They will most likely try to enter Poland pretending to be illegal migrants and this poses additional threats," he says.

Saturday, July 29

11:30 p.m. Ukrainian soldiers have used North Korean rockets that they said were seized by a "friendly" country before being delivered to Ukraine, the Financial Times reports.

The North Korean arms, were shown to the FT by troops operating Soviet-era Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) near the devastated city of Bakhmut.

The Ukrainian soldiers say the rockets had been "seized" from a ship by a "friendly" country before being delivered to Ukraine.

3:50 p.m. Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who remains active despite leading a failed mutiny against the Russian army's top brass last month, has hailed Niger's military coup as good news and offered his fighters' services to bring order. A voice message on Telegram app channels associated with Wagner that they said was Prigozhin did not claim involvement in the coup, but described it as a moment of long overdue liberation from Western colonizers and made what looked like a pitch for his fighters to help keep order.

1:00 p.m. The Japanese Defense Ministry says that five Chinese and five Russian warships sailed through the Soya Strait between Hokkaido and Sakhalin to the Sea of Okhotsk, possibly in connection with a joint patrol in the Pacific Ocean. Nine of the naval vessels were involved in a joint exercise in the Sea of Japan between July 18 and 23, the ministry said. The Chinese and Russian vessels -- destroyers, frigates and supply ships -- were located about 200 kilometers southwest of Rebun Island in Hokkaido around 3 p.m. Friday and had moved eastward through the strait by Saturday, according to the ministry.

3:05 a.m. African leaders press Russian President Vladimir Putin to move ahead with their peace plan to end the Ukraine conflict and to renew a deal on the safe wartime export of Ukrainian grain that Moscow tore up last week, reports Reuters.

"This war must end. And it can only end on the basis of justice and reason," African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat told Putin and African leaders at the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg.

"The disruptions of energy and grain supplies must end immediately. The grain deal must be extended for the benefit of all the peoples of the world, Africans in particular."

12:32 a.m. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that Qatar will provide Ukraine with $100 million in humanitarian aid to support health, education and demining, reports Reuters.