Ukrainian families reunite even as Russia shells flood evacuees

KHERSON, Ukraine -- Three days after the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric dam on the Dnieper River in a Russian-occupied area in Ukraine, Russia furiously shelled evacuation points leading out of Kherson amid desperate efforts to save lives. With the capital of the southern Ukrainian province of the same name partially submerged by flooding, rescue teams were dispatched by the Ukrainian military, even to the area under Russian occupation on the east side of the river.

Early Thursday afternoon, Ihor Honcharuk, his wife, Natalia, two sons and his mother arrived at the rescue base in the Korabel district of Kherson city by boat from the village of Kardashynka on the east side of the river. They hugged their relatives for the first reunion since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and then were surrounded by reporters.