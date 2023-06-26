ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Ukraine war

Wagner uprising unnerves Russia's partners across Asia

Some leaders left to parse how to prevent challenges to their own power

Russian soldiers stand at the edge of a highway that leads to Moscow on June 24.   © AFP/Jiji
STEVEN BOROWIEC, Nikkei staff writer | Russia & Caucasus

SEOUL -- This weekend, as members of the Wagner paramilitary group moved toward Moscow in an uprising against President Vladimir Putin's authority, some of the most rapt observers of the unfolding tumult were the Asian countries who share cordial ties with Russia.

Wagner's leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, agreed to call off the mission saying he did not wish to spill blood, but only after his troops had mounted the boldest challenge to Putin during his decades in power. The events raise difficult questions about the ability of Putin's regime to fulfill its stated objective of maintaining stability in a massive, unequal and nuclear-armed country.

