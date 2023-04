BEIJING/VIENNA -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked an apparent course correction from a string of events that had suggested a pro-Russia stance by Beijing in Western eyes.

The official China Central Television reported Xi's words with unusual haste after Wednesday's conversation. Dialogue and negotiation are the only viable way out of the Ukraine crisis, and China will work toward an early cease-fire, he said, according to CCTV.