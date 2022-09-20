ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Politics

Unification Church, Abe funeral, inflation sap Kishida support

Approval rating for Japan PM drops to lowest level since taking office

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's poll numbers have fallen to their lowest level since he took office last October. (Photo by Uichiro Kasai) 
WATARU SUZUKI and SHOICHIRO TAGUCHI, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Public support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is plummeting over his party's ties to a controversial religious group, his decision to hold a state funeral for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and the government's response to rising prices.

Support for Kishida's cabinet fell 14 percentage points to 43% in a Nikkei poll published Sunday, the lowest level since he took office last October. The disapproval rate rose 14 points to 49%. The results of the Nikkei survey were in line with polls by other media organizations, which also showed sharp falls in support for the prime minister.

