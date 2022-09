TOKYO -- Tetsuya Yamagami, the 41-year-old suspect in the killing of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, told police that he was angry with the Unification Church because his mother had donated huge sums to the group, destroying the family's life.

The donations amounted to around 100 million yen ($720,720) it later emerged. Yamagami said he believed that Abe was affiliated with the church.