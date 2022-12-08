ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Unification Church and politics

Japan's lower house passes bill to help Unification Church victims

Law restricts solicitation of donations; critics urge tougher steps as in France

A bill offering support to victims of the Unification Church passed Japan's House of Representatives on Dec. 8.   © Getty Images
ALICE FRENCH and RURIKA IMAHASHI, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Lawmakers in Japan's House of Representatives voted Thursday to pass a new bill offering support to victims of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, widely known as the Unification Church. The bill is expected to be voted into law by the House of Councilors before the closing of the current Diet session on Dec. 10.

The new legislation, which passed with a majority of votes from both ruling and opposition parties, would ban organizations such as the church from soliciting donations through fear, and grant members the right to withdraw donations if they are found to have been made under coercion. Children and spouses of members will also gain the right to request the cancellation and partial refund of donations made by their relatives.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close