Unification Church and politics

Japan to question Unification Church again, weighing dissolution

Probe of alleged systemic misconduct set to run into next year

A no trespassing sign is placed outside the entrance of the Unification Church's Tokyo headquarters.   © Reuters
ASUKA HATA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The Japanese government said Friday it plans to invoke its "right to question" the Unification Church a second time, seeking additional information about its operations as it considers whether to order the organization in Japan to be dissolved.

The Agency for Cultural Affairs, which handles religious institutions, will send an information request as early as Wednesday to the church, formally known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification. The deadline will likely be after the end of this year, stretching the investigation into 2023.

