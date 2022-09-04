ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Unification Church and politics

Religion no longer taboo in Japan as Unification Church dominates news

Most Japanese indifferent but maintain 'spiritual' sense

Original copy of the Constitution of Japan. Article 20 of the constitution bans the state from being involved in any religious organization and giving any privileges to it.   © Kyodo
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The separation of politics and religion ordained by the Japanese constitution "is not meant to foreclose political activities by religious institutions," Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida recently said.

The statement, in a written reply to a reporter's question, was made on Aug. 15 amid growing public awareness of connections between the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, more commonly known by its former name the Unification Church, and the governing Liberal Democratic Party.

