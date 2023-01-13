ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Unification Church and politics

Suspected Abe shooter Yamagami charged with murder

Examinations of suspect's mental and physical state concluded this week

Tetsuya Yamagami, right, is the suspected of killing former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July last year. (Source photos by Kyodo and Reuters)
SAYUMI TAKE and RURIKA IMAHASHI, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The man suspected of killing former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July was charged with murder on Friday.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 42, was also indicted by prosecutors over suspected violation of the Firearms and Swords Control Law.

