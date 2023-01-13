Suspected Abe shooter Yamagami charged with murder

TOKYO -- The man suspected of killing former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July was charged with murder on Friday.
Tetsuya Yamagami, 42, was also indicted by prosecutors over suspected violation of the Firearms and Swords Control Law.
Examinations of suspect's mental and physical state concluded this week
