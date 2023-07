TASHKENT (Reuters) -- Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was re-elected with 87.1% of the vote on Sunday, the Central Election Commission said on Monday, citing preliminary results.

Mirziyoyev, who has led Central Asia's most populous nation since 2016, called a snap election after changing the constitution through a referendum, which reset his term count and extended the presidential term to seven years from five.