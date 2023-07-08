ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Uzbekistan leader Mirziyoyev eyes third term in weekend polls

Presidential election comes after Central Asian nation hit by deadly unrest

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev applauds during a signing ceremony on the sidelines of the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi'an, China on May 18.    © Reuters
PAUL BARTLETT, Contributing writer | Uzbekistan

TASHKENT -- Uzbekistan goes to the polls on Sunday with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev moving to consolidate his grip on power as he faces a slew of economic challenges and after the Central Asian nation was hit by deadly unrest.

Mirziyoyev, who first came to power in 2016, is expected to win a landslide in a country with little in the way of genuine opposition, mirroring most of Uzbekistan's ex-Soviet state neighbors. This will be the 65-year-old leader's third time seeking a mandate after a turbulent second term that lasted less than two years.

