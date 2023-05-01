Uzbekistan votes 'yes' to new constitution in victory for president

TASHKENT -- In Uzbekistan's constitutional referendum on Sunday, voters overwhelmingly favored sweeping reforms that promise to strengthen individual rights but also allow the president to potentially stay in power until 2040.

The Central Election Commission on Monday said the constitutional amendments passed with 90.21% of the vote, based on preliminary results. Turnout was reported at 84.54%. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which was conducted a "limited observation mission," was due to share its initial findings on the poll later the same day.