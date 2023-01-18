ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Vietnam's President Phuc dismissed amid Trong's anti-graft drive

Observers look at whether swift succession will help avoid intraparty struggle

General Secretary of Vietnamese Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong, right bottom, and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, left bottom, attend a ceremony of the national congress of the party in Hanoi on Feb. 1, 2021.   © Reuters
TOMOYA ONISHI, Nikkei staff writer | Vietnam

HANOI -- Vietnam's parliament held an extraordinary session on Wednesday and formally approved the resignation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, state media reported, following a similar decision by the Communist Party's Central Committee on Tuesday.

The session is also expected to have covered Phuc's successor, with party chief Nguyen Phu Trong seen as among the candidates and such a move would consolidate his power base. But state media reported that Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan was named to take on the role of president on an interim basis.

