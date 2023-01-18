Vietnam's President Phuc dismissed amid Trong's anti-graft drive

HANOI -- Vietnam's parliament held an extraordinary session on Wednesday and formally approved the resignation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, state media reported, following a similar decision by the Communist Party's Central Committee on Tuesday.

The session is also expected to have covered Phuc's successor, with party chief Nguyen Phu Trong seen as among the candidates and such a move would consolidate his power base. But state media reported that Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan was named to take on the role of president on an interim basis.