ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Politics

Vietnam's new leadership remains uncertain as party congress nears

General secretary's future watched as speculation grow over potential successors

Vietnam's Communist Party General-Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong speaking after the 12th National Congress in Hanoi in 2016.    © Reuters
TOMOYA ONISHI, Nikkei staff writer | Vietnam

HANOI -- With a month to go before the convening of Vietnam's National Party Congress, speculation is growing over the fate of the country's top leader.

State media said on Wednesday the congress, held every five years, is slated for the week beginning Jan. 25, during which new leadership, as well as economic goals for the next five years, will be unveiled.

The future of Nguyen Phu Trong, the 76-year-old general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, who is also the President of Vietnam, is closely watched. Trong is widely expected to step down because of his age and ill-health. Foreign media reported in 2019 that he had suffered a stroke.

Party rules also stipulate that the position of general-secretary can only be held by the same person for a maximum of two terms. Trong is currently serving his second.

Speculation over Trong's fate accelerated after the recent central party committee meeting which closed on Dec. 18. It was said that Trong was not named as a candidate for the next politburo, the executive committee of the Communist Party, during the meeting. Any leader of the party will first have to have a seat at the politburo.

Two men are said to be favored to replace Trong as general-secretary -- 67-year-old Tran Quoc Vuong, a standing member of the party secretariat, and 66-year-old Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the incumbent prime minister.

Trong is widely believed to prefer Vuong as his successor, Le Hong Hiep, a fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore said in a report he published in September. Vuong is a veteran party official from Thai Binh, northern Vietnam, and has experience as the top prosecutor of the country.

"He is perceived to have a cleaner profile due to his more limited patronage network," Hiep said. "Vuong is therefore seen to be in a good position to carry on Trong's most important legacy: the fight against corruption."

The fact that the general-secretary position has been always secured by those from the north of the country, home of Vietnam's political elites, also puts Vuong in a better place than Phuc. The prime minister comes from Quang Nam province in central Vietnam.

However, with a month left to go until the 13th party congress kicks off, the situation remains unpredictable, analysts said. Although speculation about Trong's future is rife, there is little doubt he will have influence over the selection.

Trong could even override party rules in the last minute, an analyst said. Trong could eventually stay on beyond the party congress as general secretary, at least for a while, to groom a new leader to take over his position.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close