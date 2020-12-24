Vietnam's new leadership remains uncertain as party congress nears

HANOI -- With a month to go before the convening of Vietnam's National Party Congress, speculation is growing over the fate of the country's top leader.

State media said on Wednesday the congress, held every five years, is slated for the week beginning Jan. 25, during which new leadership, as well as economic goals for the next five years, will be unveiled.

The future of Nguyen Phu Trong, the 76-year-old general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, who is also the President of Vietnam, is closely watched. Trong is widely expected to step down because of his age and ill-health. Foreign media reported in 2019 that he had suffered a stroke.

Party rules also stipulate that the position of general-secretary can only be held by the same person for a maximum of two terms. Trong is currently serving his second.

Speculation over Trong's fate accelerated after the recent central party committee meeting which closed on Dec. 18. It was said that Trong was not named as a candidate for the next politburo, the executive committee of the Communist Party, during the meeting. Any leader of the party will first have to have a seat at the politburo.

Two men are said to be favored to replace Trong as general-secretary -- 67-year-old Tran Quoc Vuong, a standing member of the party secretariat, and 66-year-old Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the incumbent prime minister.

Trong is widely believed to prefer Vuong as his successor, Le Hong Hiep, a fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore said in a report he published in September. Vuong is a veteran party official from Thai Binh, northern Vietnam, and has experience as the top prosecutor of the country.

"He is perceived to have a cleaner profile due to his more limited patronage network," Hiep said. "Vuong is therefore seen to be in a good position to carry on Trong's most important legacy: the fight against corruption."

The fact that the general-secretary position has been always secured by those from the north of the country, home of Vietnam's political elites, also puts Vuong in a better place than Phuc. The prime minister comes from Quang Nam province in central Vietnam.

However, with a month left to go until the 13th party congress kicks off, the situation remains unpredictable, analysts said. Although speculation about Trong's future is rife, there is little doubt he will have influence over the selection.

Trong could even override party rules in the last minute, an analyst said. Trong could eventually stay on beyond the party congress as general secretary, at least for a while, to groom a new leader to take over his position.