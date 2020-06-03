Walking and texting? Japan city ready to say no

TOKYO -- A Yokohama suburb looks to forbid people from using smartphones while walking on roads or in public spaces, in hopes of preventing accidents caused by distracted pedestrians.

An ordinance proposed Monday to the Yamato city assembly is the first of its kind in Japan, officials say. It would require individuals to stop walking when using phones in areas such as train stations and parks to avoid blocking other people or traffic.

A Yamato government survey conducted at a train station in January found that 12% of roughly 6,000 passersby were looking at devices while walking.

If passed, the ban would take effect July 1. Yamato officials will be tasked with alerting violators. The ordinance includes no penalties, but this may change if necessary.

"We want to have the idea that smartphones are to be used while standing still spread through society," a city official said.