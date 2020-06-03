ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Politics

Walking and texting? Japan city ready to say no

Country's first such proposal would not punish pedestrian violators -- for now

 A survey conducted at a train station in January found that 12% of roughly 6,000 passersby were looking at devices while walking. (Photo by Takaki Kashiwabara)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- A Yokohama suburb looks to forbid people from using smartphones while walking on roads or in public spaces, in hopes of preventing accidents caused by distracted pedestrians.

An ordinance proposed Monday to the Yamato city assembly is the first of its kind in Japan, officials say. It would require individuals to stop walking when using phones in areas such as train stations and parks to avoid blocking other people or traffic.

A Yamato government survey conducted at a train station in January found that 12% of roughly 6,000 passersby were looking at devices while walking.

If passed, the ban would take effect July 1. Yamato officials will be tasked with alerting violators. The ordinance includes no penalties, but this may change if necessary.

"We want to have the idea that smartphones are to be used while standing still spread through society," a city official said.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close