What Lula's return in Brazil means for Asia

TOKYO -- Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to be sworn in as Brazil's president for the third time on Sunday, Brasilia time, capping a remarkable political comeback that is likely to reverberate in Asia.

The left-wing icon and former factory worker narrowly defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in an election runoff in October. It was only about three years ago that Lula, as he is known, was freed from prison while appealing corruption convictions that were ultimately annulled by the Supreme Court on jurisdictional grounds.