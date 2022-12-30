ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

What Lula's return in Brazil means for Asia

Champion of BRICS and Global South faces new risks and opportunities

Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, preparing to inherit a long list of domestic and international challenges, attends a news conference in Brasilia on Dec. 9.   © Reuters
JAMES HAND-CUKIERMAN, Assistant politics & economy news editor | Latin America

TOKYO -- Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to be sworn in as Brazil's president for the third time on Sunday, Brasilia time, capping a remarkable political comeback that is likely to reverberate in Asia.

The left-wing icon and former factory worker narrowly defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in an election runoff in October. It was only about three years ago that Lula, as he is known, was freed from prison while appealing corruption convictions that were ultimately annulled by the Supreme Court on jurisdictional grounds.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close