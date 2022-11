HO CHI MINH CITY -- On the entire planet, there is just one national leader today who has given birth in office. So what can the rest of the world learn about gender equality from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern?

The young premier recently toasted her country as one of the few where women comprise half of parliament. Granted, it is an archipelago of only 5 million people. But Ardern thinks Wellington holds lessons for others targeting gender equality in government and business.