Who is Anwaar Kakar, Pakistan's new caretaker prime minister?

ISLAMABAD -- The appointment of Pakistan's new interim prime minister, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, has taken citizens, analysts and even some in the outgoing government by surprise.

The senator from Balochistan province was named over the weekend, after outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stepped aside to allow a caretaker administration to oversee elections, as stipulated in the constitution. The polls, however, are likely to be delayed well beyond the November deadline, meaning Kakar could have an extended run in the role.