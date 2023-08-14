ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Who is Anwaar Kakar, Pakistan's new caretaker prime minister?

Army favorite faces ailing economy, militancy seen in Chinese convoy attack

Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has been selected to serve as Pakistan's caretaker prime minister. (Source photos by AFP/Jiji and AP) 
ADNAN AAMIR, Contributing writer | Pakistan

ISLAMABAD -- The appointment of Pakistan's new interim prime minister, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, has taken citizens, analysts and even some in the outgoing government by surprise.

The senator from Balochistan province was named over the weekend, after outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stepped aside to allow a caretaker administration to oversee elections, as stipulated in the constitution. The polls, however, are likely to be delayed well beyond the November deadline, meaning Kakar could have an extended run in the role.

