ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Who is Ishin? Japan opposition party plans to shake up politics

Osaka-born 'conservative reformer' expands support, challenges Kishida's LDP

Ishin leader Nobuyuki Baba speaks during a press conference on April 24: His party intends to lead the government within 10 years. (Photo by Uichiro Kasai)
RYOHTAROH SATOH, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Until a few years ago, Nippon Ishin, or the Japan Innovation Party, was a relatively small political force. Now, the group that has focused on local governmental reforms in Osaka is endeavoring to become the top opposition party in the next general election, challenging Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's long-ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

In the nationwide local elections and parliamentary by-elections last month, Ishin made significant progress. A total of 599 Ishin candidates won local assembly, mayoral and gubernatorial posts, increasing its total number of local officeholders by around 70%. It also won one of the five by-elections, preventing an LDP sweep.

Read Next

Latest On Politics

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close