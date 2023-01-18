ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

William Lai eyes Taiwan's presidency as new leader of ruling DPP

U.S. 'unsure' of how potential presidential candidate might approach China

Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te on Jan. 18 also became leader of the island's ruling Democratic Progressive Party.     © Reuters
THOMPSON CHAU, Contributing writer | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- Lai Ching-te, whose coal miner father died while he was a toddler, took over as leader of Taiwan's ruling party on Wednesday, promising to address voter dissatisfaction and push through reforms ahead of a presidential election in less than 12 months.

The front-runner to become the Democratic Progressive Party's presidential candidate is known as a fierce defender of Taiwan's self-governing status -- a popular stance for much of the island's electorate. Yet Lai faces a massive challenge in preparing for the big vote, if he indeed makes it that far.

