Politics

With date set, Pakistan enters election season fraught with doubts

Feb. 8 polls raise concerns over security, fate of still-popular Imran Khan's PTI

Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif welcome him back from self-imposed exile in Lahore on Oct. 21, ahead of the 2024 general election.   © Reuters
ADNAN AAMIR, Contributing writer | Pakistan

ISLAMABAD -- After months of speculation, Pakistan finally has an election date, setting up a campaign in which experts say the odds will likely be stacked against allies of one of the country's most popular politicians -- jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the polls will be on Feb. 8, after consulting with President Arif Alvi on instruction from Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa. "God willing, elections will be held on Feb. 8," Isa remarked during a related court hearing.

