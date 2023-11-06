With date set, Pakistan enters election season fraught with doubts

ISLAMABAD -- After months of speculation, Pakistan finally has an election date, setting up a campaign in which experts say the odds will likely be stacked against allies of one of the country's most popular politicians -- jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the polls will be on Feb. 8, after consulting with President Arif Alvi on instruction from Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa. "God willing, elections will be held on Feb. 8," Isa remarked during a related court hearing.