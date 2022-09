BEIJING -- China's lawmakers on Friday approved installing a loyalist to President Xi Jinping as a deputy chief prosecutor, a move that paves the way for Xi to consolidate control over law enforcement.

The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's parliament, has named Ying Yong as a deputy prosecutor-general at the Supreme People's Procuratorate. Ying serves as the deputy Communist Party secretary for the body, Hong Kong newspaper Sing Tao Daily reported.