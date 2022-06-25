ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Politics

Xi Jinping to visit Hong Kong for 25th anniversary of handover

China president plans first trip outside mainland since COVID began

Chinese President Xi Jinping commemorates the Beijing Winter Games at the Great Hall of the People, Beijing, on April 8.   © Reuters
| Hong Kong

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Hong Kong for the 25th anniversary of the city's handover to mainland China, state news agency Xinhua reported on Saturday.

The trip will be Xi's first known visit outside mainland China since January 2020 after the COVID-19 outbreak. He will also attend the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of Hong Kong, Xinhua added.

John Lee will become the city's new leader on July 1, replacing Carrie Lam.

A former top police officer turned civil servant, Lee oversaw the city's security policies during mass pro-democracy protests in 2019. He has pledged to maintain a firm grip on the city under a national security law, in line with China's sovereign interests.

Hong Kong was handed over to China on July 1, 1997, after 156 years of British colonial rule.

