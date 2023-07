BEIJING (Reuters) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, also the military's commander-in-chief, on Monday appointed a new head of the armed force overseeing the nation's conventional -- and nuclear -- missiles, one day before the anniversary of the People's Liberation Army.

Wang Houbin, former deputy commander of the navy, was named the new head of the PLA Rocket Force, and Xu Xisheng its new political commissar, with both men acquiring the top rank of general, according to state media.