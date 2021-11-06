Xi expands wartime mobilization powers as Taiwan tensions rise

BEIJING -- China has granted the central leadership under President Xi Jinping greater control over mobilization for national defense without having to go through time-consuming legislative processes.

The changes will allow, for instance, the leadership to swiftly amend the National Defense Mobilization Law and broaden the age groups of civilians it would recruit when on a war footing.

While the National People's Congress, China's parliament, is a rubber-stamp body, amendments to such laws typically involve two or three rounds of discussion by the NPC's Standing Committee, which meets roughly every one to two months.

The move comes as tensions rise in the Taiwan Strait and is seen as an attempt by Beijing to prepare for a contingency.

Last month, the NPC Standing Committee adjusted the amendment process for four laws -- the National Defense Mobilization Law, the Civil Air Defense Law, the National Defense Transportation Law and the National Defense Education Law -- to concentrate powers in the central leadership.

The National Defense Mobilization Law stipulates that men aged 18 to 60 and women aged 18 to 55 can be mobilized for national defense purposes if "state sovereignty, unification, territorial integrity or security is threatened."

The recent decision will let the top leadership expand the age groups, for example, without going through the NPC.

The leadership has eyes on the growing tensions with the U.S. over Taiwan and the South China Sea. Washington has bolstered cooperation with Taipei and is working with the European Union and Japan to counter Beijing's growing influence. While U.S. President Joe Biden and Xi have agreed to continue dialogue, China is believed to be increasingly concerned by the possibility of a military contingency.

Chinese President Xi Jinping walks past the honor guard at a ceremony on Sept. 30. The leader is strengthening his grip on power ahead of the Communist Party congress in 2022. © Reuters

China is also stepping up military recruitment efforts. Xi, who chairs the Central Military Commission, in October approved the extension of medical benefits to military personnel's parents, spouses and spouses' parents, the People's Liberation Army Daily reports. They will receive priority care at nearby facilities as well.

China's roughly 2-million-strong military relies largely on voluntary enlistment, conscripting members when missing its quota. But it is believed to be hard-pressed to find enough recruits as the country has fewer children, more of whom are choosing to further their education instead.

"You can't use your smartphone for months once you're at sea," a retired naval officer said. "More young people are saying they don't want to join, that they won't even be able to have romantic relationships while in the military."

Beijing has been working to strengthen its influence over the minds of young Chinese. In October, the Communist Party's Publicity Department told regional TV broadcasters in Shanghai, as well as in Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Hunan provinces, to curb production of entertainment programming.

The department took issue with content that promotes celebrity worship and told the broadcasters to correct course. The four regions serve as China's entertainment hub, and the warning was likely intended to send a message to TV stations nationwide.

The Chinese authorities are also working to stoke patriotism and party loyalty among the general public to solidify Xi's grip on power ahead of the Communist Party congress in 2022 to choose the party's next leaders. They have instructed TV broadcasters across the country to incorporate the Xi Jinping Thought ideology and themes related to the Communist Party's ongoing centennial in scripted shows, documentaries, cartoons and elsewhere through the end of that year.