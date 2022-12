SHANGHAI -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday hailed late leader Jiang Zemin for supporting the government's "clear-cut opposition" to the 1989 Tiananmen pro-democracy protests as the country faced a "serious political storm."

The remarks were delivered at a state memorial held in Beijing's Great Hall of the People for the former president, who died last week at age 96 from leukemia and multiple organ failure in his home city, Shanghai.