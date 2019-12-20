Xi hails Macao's growth without delivering expected rewards

HONG KONG -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday hailed Macao's success in developing its economy as a triumph of the "one country, two systems" formula, but did not offer any specific rewards for the local administration as many had anticipated.

Xi was visiting the city to mark the 20th anniversary of its handover back to China from Portugal, and to inaugurate Ho Iat-seng as its new chief executive.

Drawing a clear but unstated contrast with protest-wracked Hong Kong, Xi said Macao's achievements stemmed from "safeguarding the full governance of the central government" by implementing national security legislation and patriotic education. He complimented the local administration for close coordination between its executive, legislative and judicial branches and the populace's strong sense of national identity.

"The Macao Special Administrative Region government and members of society have together achieved the highest dimension of development in Macao's history," Xi said. "They have written a beautiful and colorful chapter on implementing 'one country, two systems' with Macanese characteristics."

On this day, Xi had only praise to offer, noting that Macao's gross domestic product per capita is now among the highest in the world. "Over these 20 years since the handover, Macao citizens' lives have continuously improved," he said.

Media reports ahead of Xi's arrival in Macao on Wednesday had suggested he would announce new measures to support the city's development, including a boost for its embryonic yuan securities market and control over land now administered by the neighboring mainland city of Zhuhai.

Macao has been in recession since the start of 2019, due to a downturn in the casino industry -- the main driver of its economy.

Chinese President Xi Jinping smiles at the performers on the stage during a cultural performance in Macau on Dec. 19. © Reuters

Instead, Xi merely forecast that the city would diversify its economy by further developing its convention hosting, finance and Chinese medicine sectors, as well as participating in his Belt and Road Initiative and Greater Bay Area regional integration plan.

Ho was elected in August with 98% support by members of Macao's election committee. As was the case in the previous three leadership elections, no second candidate received enough nominations to reach the ballot. Xi, however, said on Friday, "The SAR's democratic political system is progressing gradually and orderly."

The president arrived amid an unprecedented security lockdown. A number of journalists, activists and business representatives were turned away on arrival from Hong Kong in recent days, and the city even suspended its brand-new train system.

Additional reporting by Skylar Li.