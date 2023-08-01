Xi leans on old friends to enforce party discipline in China's military

BEIJING -- With the centennial of the People's Liberation Army approaching in 2027, Chinese President Xi Jinping is counting on two allies to help tighten the Communist Party's control over the military and build up its strength with an eye on a potential unification with Taiwan.

Speaking to soldiers while visiting PLA Eastern Theater Command headquarters on July 6, Xi "called for enhancing the planning of war and combat, strengthening the command system for joint operations, and stepping up training under real combat conditions to raise the forces' capabilities to fight and win," state media report. The command is based in Nanjing, and its area of responsibility includes much of eastern China as well as Taiwan.