ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Xi leans on old friends to enforce party discipline in China's military

Chinese leader stresses loyalty, fight against corruption ahead of PLA anniversary

Gen. Zhang Youxia, standing at podium, Gen. He Weidong, standing, third from left, and other senior military leaders at the National People's Congress in Beijing in March. (Photo by Yusuke Hinata)
YUKIO TAJIMA, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- With the centennial of the People's Liberation Army approaching in 2027, Chinese President Xi Jinping is counting on two allies to help tighten the Communist Party's control over the military and build up its strength with an eye on a potential unification with Taiwan.

Speaking to soldiers while visiting PLA Eastern Theater Command headquarters on July 6, Xi "called for enhancing the planning of war and combat, strengthening the command system for joint operations, and stepping up training under real combat conditions to raise the forces' capabilities to fight and win," state media report. The command is based in Nanjing, and its area of responsibility includes much of eastern China as well as Taiwan.

Read Next

Latest On Politics

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more