ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Politics

Xi placed second only to Mao in Communist Party exhibit

Current leader eclipses Deng Xiaoping, in preparation for centennial

Chinese President Xi Jinping waves as he reviews the army, at the beginning of the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing in September 2015.   © Reuters
TSUKASA HADANO, Nikkei staff writer | China

SHANGHAI -- As the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party approaches on July 1, a museum here features President Xi Jinping more prominently than any other leader save Mao Zedong, the founder of modern China.

The exhibit at the site of the party's first National Congress opened in Shanghai earlier this month. Xi, the party's current general secretary, appears in 12 photographs, including one of him giving a speech at Tiananmen Square.

By contrast, Deng Xiaoping -- a core second-generation leader, who spearheaded China's economic reform and opening up --  was given four photographs. Xi's immediate predecessors Hu Jintao and Jiang Zemin were featured in three.

At the end of the exhibit, a plaque calls for continued progress in the lives of Chinese people under the so-called "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era."

Xi's outsize exposure is not limited to this museum.

Photos of Xi Jinping are displayed at the memorial for the first Communist Party congress in Shanghai. (Photo by Tsukasa Hadano)

The party-run People's Daily recently published a list of 100 quotes from past Chinese leaders ahead of the centennial. Thirty quotes each came from Xi and Mao, suggesting the two leaders hold similar importance for the party. Fourteen were attributed to Deng, and 10 each to Jiang and Hu.

The Communist Party in 2017 incorporated the Xi Jinping Thought into its constitution, making Xi the first leader since Mao and Deng to be enshrined in the document.

Xi draws political inspiration from Mao, but is widely believed to disagree with Deng's focus on economic growth.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more