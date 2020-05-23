Xi's blatant Hong Kong power grab masks domestic shortcomings

NEW YORK/HONG KONG -- China's new draft legislation paving the way for mainland state security to officially operate in Hong Kong threatens to eviscerate the "one country, two systems" principle under which the territory has been run since 1997.

But the move allows Chinese President Xi Jinping to distract from a multitude of domestic troubles. It gives him a way to drum up public support and silence political rivals -- and a justification for tensions with the U.S. that have flared anew.

All external consequences, including the possibility of mass protests in Hong Kong and more punitive measures by the international community, are far outweighed for Xi by the need to shore up his power base ahead of the Chinese Communist Party's 2022 National Congress where he seeks to secure a third term.

"Xi's top 10 priorities are all domestic," said Isaac Stone Fish, senior fellow at the New York-based Asia Society's Center on U.S.-China Relations.

"His constituency is the six other members of the Communist Party's Politburo Standing Committee, the Chinese elite and the People's Liberation Army, more than Mike Pompeo," Stone Fish said, referring to the American secretary of state who has ramped up criticism of Beijing in recent days.

Members of China's Politburo Standing Committee with President Xi Jinping in the center: Clockwise from left, Wang Yang, Li Keqiang, Han Zheng, Wang Huning, Li Zhanshu and Zhao Leji. © Reuters

In his annual speech Friday to the National People's Congress, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said: "We will establish sound legal systems and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security in the two special administrative regions [Hong Kong and Macao], and see that the governments of the two regions fulfill their constitutional responsibilities."

Li had said in a government work report last year that the two territories' governments and chief executives had Beijing's "full support in exercising law-based governance." He had no such words for them this year, signaling greater involvement in the region by the mainland government.

In a statement issued Friday, Pompeo condemned China's proposal to "unilaterally and arbitrarily impose national security legislation on Hong Kong."

"The decision to bypass Hong Kong's well-established legislative processes and ignore the will of the people of Hong Kong would be a death knell for the high degree of autonomy Beijing promised for Hong Kong under the Sino-British Joint Declaration, a UN-filed agreement," he said.

See also US attacks China's Communist Party as pandemic clash boils over

"One country, two systems" was designed to give Hong Kong a high level of internal autonomy for 50 years after its return from the U.K. to China. The autonomy included a separate legal system from the mainland.

But the new proposal will likely enjoy strong mainland support. "This is likely to be overwhelmingly popular in China," said Brookings Institution fellow Ryan Hass, a former director for China, Taiwan and Mongolia at the National Security Council under the Obama administration.

"There is little sympathy on the mainland for the Hong Kong protests," Hass said.

The draft bill submitted Friday by Wang Chen, vice chairman of the standing committee of the National People's Congress, bans acts of secession, terrorism and foreign interference. It also allows mainland national security organs to set up agencies in Hong Kong. It could become law as early as August, Hong Kong media report.

"Protests and exchanges with the international community could become illegal, and Demosisto could be shut down," said activist Agnes Chow, referring to her youth pro-democracy group.

"'One country, two systems' will collapse completely," Chow said.

There are no clear criteria for illegal acts, meaning the central government can use this legislation to suppress dissenters, said Bruce Lui, a senior lecturer at Hong Kong Baptist University.

Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index plunged Friday, ending the session down 5.6%. Real estate shares suffered some of the greatest declines.

The yuan hit its weakest position against the dollar in seven months or so at one point that day.

But for Xi, the calculated move diverts attention from his sketchy initial response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the loss of economic momentum, and the mishandled relations with the U.S., widely seen as the worst since the two countries began the process of normalizing diplomatic ties in 1972.

Symbolically, the legislation was announced Thursday -- the day before Li delivered a work report that did not set a target for gross domestic product growth.

"Xi is vulnerable," Brookings' Hass said. "His custody of the U.S. relationship and his economic management has been questionable. But if his rivals were really looking for a vehicle to bring him down, it would be his handling of Hong Kong and Taiwan."

"His rivals would be asking, 'Why are you so passive on Hong Kong, allowing these kids to embarrass us?' And for all his stated experience with Taiwan and the cross-Straits relationship, 'Why has [independence-leaning] President Tsai Ing-wen been reelected with such a majority and growing stronger?'"

Xi abolished term limits for the presidency with a constitutional revision he pushed through in March 2018, potentially allowing him to stay in office beyond the customary two five-year terms.

But whether he can slide into a third term is "not a done deal at all," Hass said. "In fact, I don't think Xi himself thinks it's a done deal. If he did, he wouldn't take so much risk."

The bill also casts a shadow over Sino-American relations, since many American companies have their Asia headquarters in Hong Kong. "If it happens, we'll address that issue very strongly," U.S. President Donald Trump said of the proposal Thursday.

Trump is also ramping up support for Taiwan. Tsai, who began her second term as Taiwan's president Wednesday, strongly opposes reunification with the mainland under the "one country, two systems" framework. The Hong Kong bill was likely intended to curb pro-independence forces in Taiwan as well.

The monthslong Hong Kong protests of 2019 succeeded in scrapping a controversial extradition bill. But they also led to more than 8,000 arrests, leaving a massive scar on society there. The national security legislation could open a new chapter in the struggle over the territory's future.