HONG KONG -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's mysterious absence from a business event at the BRICS summit in South Africa has sparked a flurry of speculation, as he had been scheduled to deliver a speech.

Xi arrived in Johannesburg late on Monday for a state visit and this week's gathering of leaders from the BRICS -- a loose grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. This is only Xi's second overseas visit this year, after a trip to Russia in March.