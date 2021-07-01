ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Politics

Xi says CCP changed China's destiny and world's development

President hails socialism with Chinese characteristics in anniversary speech

President Xi Jinping speaks during a celebration marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing on Thursday. (Captured from CCTV YouTube account)
CK TAN, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- President Xi Jinping called on Chinese people to build a modern a socialist country, calling socialism as more successful model of governance than Western democracy.

Speaking at a ceremony in Tiananmen Square to mark the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi hailed the system of Marxism with Chinese characteristics for the country's rise to become the world's second largest economy.

"The CCP has changed China's future and destiny, as well as the trend and structure of world's development," Xi, who leads the party as secretary-general, said in front of 70,000 people.

Dressed a gray Mao suit, Xi was joined by the CCP top leadership and former leaders including Wen Jiabao. The event was broadcast live on national television and social media.

Xi's speech was preceded by a flyovers of helicopters and advanced warplanes, including the J-20 stealth jet. Students pledged loyalty to the party.

Xi's speech reflects increased confidence in the CCP's political legitimacy, as few signs emerge that the Republic of China might collapse like the Soviet Union in 1991.

In recent weeks, state media has defended the CCP's track record, pointing to China's economic growth and efficient COVID-19 control, juxtaposing it against the West.

In some Western countries, the ruling parties have been reduced to serving only a few, becoming political organizations "of the 1 percent, by the 1 percent, for the 1 percent," Xinhua wrote on Wednesday. "In contrast, the CPC has remained committed to representing the fundamental will of the majority of the people."

"I feel proud as a member of the party," Su Jun, a 32-year old civil servant in Nanjing said about CCP-led modernization, achieved sincer China opened up its markets in 1979.

Like many other party members, Su sees the ongoing tension with the U.S. as an attempt to curb China's rise. "We will work harder to support local companies affected by the tension," he said.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more