Xi vows to crush meddling forces and Taiwan independence attempts

BEIJING -- President Xi Jinping called on the Chinese people to build a modern socialist country, vowed to "crush" external forces who try to meddle in the country's internal affairs, and smash any push for independence on Taiwan.

Speaking at a ceremony in Tiananmen Square to mark the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi hailed the system of Marxism with Chinese characteristics for lifting the country to become the world's second largest economy.

Dressed in a gray Mao suit, Xi was joined by the CCP top leadership, government officials and former leaders including Hu Jintao and Wen Jiabao. Former president Jiang Zemin was not to be seen. The event was broadcast live on national television and social media.

Xi's speech was preceded by a flyovers of helicopters and advanced warplanes, including J-20 stealth jets. Students pledged loyalty to the party.

Xi's speech reflects increased confidence in the CCP's political legitimacy, as few signs emerge that the People's Republic of China might collapse like the Soviet Union in 1991.

Members of an honour guard march past participants at the event marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party on Tiananmen Square in Beijing on Thursday. © Reuters

In recent weeks, state media has defended the CCP's track record, pointing to China's economic growth and efficient COVID-19 control, juxtaposing it against the West.

"The CCP has changed China's future and destiny, as well as the trend and structure of world's development," Xi, who leads the party as secretary-general, said in front of 70,000 people. "I solemnly declare that through the continuous struggle of the party and our people, we have achieved the first 100th year goal of building a moderately prosperous society by eliminating absolute poverty."

In some Western countries, the ruling parties have been reduced to serving only a few, becoming political organizations "of the 1 percent, by the 1 percent, for the 1 percent," Xinhua wrote on Wednesday. "In contrast, the CCP has remained committed to representing the fundamental will of the majority of the people."

On Thursday, in a message apparently directed against the U.S. and its allies, Xi said China opposes hegemonism and power politics.

Participants to listen to a speech by President Xi Jinping at an event to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party on Thursday.

Vowing to rally the nation against any attempt to separate and antagonize the foundations of the CCP, Xi envisaged China's rise based on mutual cooperation and non-confrontational approaches.

"The Chinese people have never bullied, oppressed or enslaved the people of other countries," he said in the speech that lasted nearly an hour.

"It has never done so in the past, does not do so now and will never do so in the future. At the same time, the Chinese people will never allow any outside forces to bully, oppress or enslave us. Anyone who tries to do so will be crushed to death before the Great Wall of steel built with the flesh and blood of over 1.4 billion Chinese people," Xi warned in front of a cheering crowd.

Learning from history, Xi added that only the modernization of the armed forces would enable China to safeguard national security and regional stability.

On Hong Kong, Xi said the territory's stability will be ensured with the implementation of the National Security Law, which is seen by some locals there as signs of narrowing of their democratic freedom.

Military planes fly over Tiananmen Square in Beijing on Thursday. © Kyodo

He also reiterated Beijing's ambition of achieving reunification with Taiwan, and promised to crush any push for independence on the island that China considers to be a renegade province.

"No one should underestimate the strong determination, firm will and strong ability of the Chinese people to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," said Xi.

"I feel proud as a member of the party," Su Jun, a 32-year old civil servant in Nanjing said about CCP-led modernization, achieved since China opened up its markets in 1979.

Like many other party members, Su sees the ongoing tension with the U.S. as an attempt to curb China's rise. "We will work harder to support local companies affected by the tension," he said.

It is young people like Su and together with the 95 million-strong CCP members that Xi hopes will carry on the mettle of the CCP to realize his second 100th goal in 2049 that marks the People's Republic founding centenary.

"The goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects will surely be realized, and the dream of the great rejuvenation will surely come true," he said.

Additional reporting by Nikkei staff writer Grace Li in Tokyo