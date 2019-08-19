ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Politics

Yokohama to join bidding race for casino resort

City is second after Osaka to seek windfall from boost in visitor spending

KATSUYA MIYAKAWA, Nikkei staff writer
Yokohama expects economic benefits to come from hosting a casino and surrounding resort, though residents worry about the downsides of a gambling den in their community. (Rendering of completed venues)

TOKYO -- The City of Yokohama has decided to bid to host a large resort that will include a casino, Nikkei has learned.

The Japanese government has announced a plan to build three so-called integrated resorts, with Osaka Prefecture currently the leading candidate to land one. Yokohama will be the second major city to put in a bid for a site. In the Kanto region around the capital, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the city of Chiba are also discussing bids.

Yokohama hopes an integrated resort will help attract visitors from Japan and abroad to the city for exhibitions and international conferences. It seeks to cash in on its proximity to the capital and Haneda Airport, as well as the presence of international exhibition center Pacifico Yokohama and other facilities.

Mayor Fumiko Hayashi plans to announce the bid later this week. The candidate site is to be Yamashita Pier. The city government has concluded that integrated resorts will bring economic benefits, including increased spending by visitors.

According to one analysis, an integrated resort in Yokohama would bring a windfall of 770 billion yen to 1.65 trillion yen ($7.2 billion to $15.4 billion) a year.

But forming a consensus will be a challenge as residents and port officials have expressed strong concerns over gambling addiction and security problems.

The city plans to submit a supplementary budget of about 300 million yen to the regular city assembly in September. A new organization tasked with inviting an integrated resort to the city will also be established.

Hayashi initially was positive about inviting the integrated resorts, saying that such facilities are necessary for sustainable growth of the city. But she reversed her position before the 2017 mayoral election and repeatedly said the plans had to be reconsidered.

Despite the mayor's cautious stance, the city has disclosed project proposals gathered from operators that are positive about integrated resorts. It has also held briefing sessions for residents.

While the Yokohama Chamber of Commerce and Industry supported the idea of bidding for a resort, a new organization consisting of port officials based at Yamashita Pier is opposed to the idea. Amid strong opposition from residents, the city will be required to make a strong case for hosting a gambling zone.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media