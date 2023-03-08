Yoon aide elected leader of South Korea's ruling party

SEOUL -- A close aide of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was elected leader of the conservative ruling party on Wednesday, strengthening the president's grip on the People Power Party.

Four-term lawmaker Kim Gi-hyeon garnered 52.9% of the votes at the party's national convention, beating three-term legislator Ahn Cheol-soo, who received 23.4%. Chun Ha-ram came in third, with 14.9%, while former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn ranked fourth with 8.7%. Turnout reached 55.1%, one of the highest figures for a party leadership race, reflecting members' strong interest in the contest.