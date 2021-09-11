US holds memorials on 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

NEW YORK -- Twenty years after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the U.S., memorial services were held where the World Trade Center once stood in New York City and other locations. At the ceremony in New York, moments of silence were observed at the times the planes hit the twin towers. The names of almost 3,000 people who died were read out.

Moments of silence were also to be held when each tower collapsed.

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended the event, which was streamed live online. During a total of six silent prayers, the bereaved families read out each name of the victims. Flowers and American flags were placed at the cenotaph with the names of the bereaved families. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama also attended the event.

Singer and songwriter Bruce Springsteen performed a song at the event as well.

Biden released a video statement on Friday, saying, "We have learned that unity is the one thing that can never be broken."

"Unity is our greatest strength," the president said, calling on Americans to unite.

Family members of 9/11 victims pay respect at FDNY Ten House to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11.

A memorial service will be held in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed after passengers overpowered the terrorists who had took over the aircraft, and at the Pentagon in Washington, which was hit by another plane. Former President George W. Bush is scheduled to read a statement at the ceremony in Shanksville.

On Friday, memorial services were held at financial institutions which had employees killed in the attacks. Cantor Fitzgerald, a securities firm that lost 658 employees, held a charity event to support the families of the dead.

Insurer Marsh & McLennan, which lost 358 employees, a glass memorial has been set up at its headquarters with the names and signatures of the victims engraved on it.

The terrorist attacks were masterminded by al-Qaida, an Islamist terrorist organization led by Osama bin Laden. The U.S. launched the Afghanistan War after the attacks as retaliation against the Taliban regime for harboring the group, becoming the longest war in American history. U.S. troops exited the country at the end of August, and the Taliban retook control of almost the entire country.